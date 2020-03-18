Drug conspiracyDear editor,
There is a very large conspiracy involving several people that are locked up in the Carbon County jail. But I don’t think that anyone really knows the conspiracy that is going on. It’s involving government officials and bribes that are being offered to people and then they go back on their word.
This is what happens. They tell you either get charged with drug conspiracy or tell them something that they already know to be true. The drug conspiracy carries a term of 20 years in prison, and they only ask people that they know to be under the influence of drugs and alcohol to do this, when it is not legal at all for someone under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol to do so. That, in itself, is not legal in the court of law.
So, in a situation that happened on Oct 21, 2019, a certain person came in drunk and on meth. The recording of facts did not start until they – DCI Ford and Green – explained what was going to happen if said person did not agree with what they said. First off, not legal. All statements made that day were made under the influence of vodka and meth. Also, said person suffers from a mental illness. DCI is trying to turn this town from drugs to a war zone. Is that what this community wants? No, it’s not. They have to be stopped, and now.
Drugs are one thing, and I agree they need to be gone, but Ford and Green – special agents, DCI, whatever you want to call them – they are gonna cause people to be hurt, maybe even killed. They have put many people’s lives in danger, and not legally. There is a list of many people that could be hurt or even killed because of these careless agents. I know I’m one of them.
Stop DCI before it’s too late.
William Rippy,
Carbon County Detention Center
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.