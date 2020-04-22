Thinking twice
Dear editor,
I have long appreciated the Rawlins Times’ policy of encouraging a wide range of editorial opinion. I particularly enjoy essays that are well thought-out and articulate. But I think it is irresponsible to allow a columnist who apparently does not know that “cease” and “seize” do not mean the same thing to dispense medical advice.
If readers would like information about hydroxychloroquine as a potential antidote to the Covid-19 virus, they should not get it from politically-infused secondary or tertiary sources. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html) has empirically-based information on the drug. The National Institutes of Health (https://www.nih.gov/news-events/news-releases/nih-clinical-trial-hydroxychloroquine-potential-therapy-covid-19-begins) likewise has detailed empirical information about the limits of our knowledge on the efficacy of this drug. For those who are skeptical of the CDC and NIH because they are supported by our tax dollars, the Mayo Clinic, a private, for-profit business, (https://www.mayoclinic.org/coronavirus-covid-19) has information about the drug with caveats about why that information has not yet passed the test of being empirically verified.
There are multiple grifters, hucksters, and political opportunists, not wanting to waste a good crisis, I suppose, capitalizing on peoples’ legitimate anxiety about both Covid-19 and our precipitous economic situation. I encourage the Daily Times to think twice before providing them an unedited forum.
Dave Throgmorton,
Rawlins
