Council meeting
Dear editor,
I was thinking about the council meeting on last Tuesday, and I know that it was a very heated subject that took place. I thought about the oath of office that we as council members have taken. We as council members are to protect the health, safety and welfare of the residents of our community. I thought about 30 years ago when there was a shortage of places for people to live. This was also a very hot topic. I remember that we had folks come to our meeting and got up and told me that I would go broke if we built low-income housing. The council was told that landlords would lose their rental units if low-income housing were to be built. This was thirty years ago, and yes I can not count the amount of people we have helped. I set there and took notes on Tuesday, and then I made a motion to delay the vote till we could get a full council because we have a seventh member board, and this is a very important issue. Before the meeting on Tuesday the council worked on one of the most important laws that will effect the entire city for years. The meeting was made open to the public, and we had a hand full of residents attend. Section 19 has to do with how and what you can do with your properties. The meeting on Tuesday had to do with what we as a council can do to make residents safe, and we talked about how much it was going to cost. Now I am thinking what is more important – health and safety of the residents or the cost of building a house? We have talked around the table and we talked of having sprinklers put in a new homes only this might be the right thing to do. This would not affect people with older homes that want to add on to their homes or remodel their homes and not to have to add sprinklers if they do not chose to do so. I am open to suggestions but keep in mind that the safety of the residents is very important to me. I would like to thank all the residents who attended the meeting on Tuesday and gave us their opinion both pro and con.
DeBari Martinez,
City of Rawlins
