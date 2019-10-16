Keeping informed
Dear editor,
I am a former longtime resident of Rawlins (55 years). Over 40 of those years were spent as an employee of School District 3 as a teacher, bus driver, counselor, curriculum coordinator and superintendent. In those years I worked with many wonderful people. I saw many students as they made their way to adulthood. I saw many changes in Rawlins, particularly I saw many Hispanic students go from being "South Siders" to student leaders (Joe Sanchez, for example) as well as star athletes, honor students in academics.
It has been a joy to watch all of "my students" live their lives as they made valuable contributions to society. Now, since I had to move from my home and beloved country, I must depend largely upon your paper for news of them. I am pleased to read of their success and saddened by their reported misfortunes as well as their deaths.
Two of "my students" – DeBari Martinez and Bob Grauberger – often appear in news about the City Council. I hope Rawlins citizens appreciate citizens who give their time to our governmental institutions such as the Council. Such effort is not often fun and games.
I am particularly proud of DeBari who, as a student, was an "angry young man" as he made his way through lots of hazards to even serve on the Legislature. This journey was not easy. Of course, I am one who remembers "little Bob" Grauberger and hearing him addressed now as "His Honor, the Mayor" brings a smile to my face.
So to you, dear editor, hopefully you will have the Daily Times keep me informed about those good folks of Rawlins.
Don Blakeslee,
Hutchinson, Kansas
