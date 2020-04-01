A shout outDear editor,
I want to give a shout out to the folks in our local school district. No one anticipated that the on-site semester would be truncated with no notice, but it has (at least until April 17, maybe until the end of the semester). Superintendent Mike Hamel assembled folks from every corner of the district to put together a plan to keep the educational process moving until the end of the year. Teresa Ross, curriculum director, assessed several online learning platforms, chose one, and found some great programs to get teachers trained on how to use it. Technology director Joshua Jerome moved mountains to make sure the district had suitable technological capability to handle the increased load. Principals Darren Heslep, Travis Moore, Ryan Searle, and Benita Allard and their staffs provided the training for teachers and communicated like crazy with students and their parents and guardians. Food service director Tammy Ratcliffe and her team made sure that meals were prepared for families who depend on that service and transportation director Athena Gerzanic and the bus barn folks made sure the meals were delivered warm and on time. Teachers, most of whom are in this business because they love the day-to-day energy of students and thrive on interpersonal interactions, switched gears and quickly adopted techniques to teach online. Everybody in the district picked up the slack, shouldered new responsibilities, and kept the educational train on the tracks for our students. Indeed, it might be safe to say that every person in the district picked up two or three new skill sets to add to their resumes. It is not hyperbole to say it has been inspirational how quickly they have all mobilized to make sure that our students receive the best possible education under ambiguous and trying circumstances. If you run into a district employee this week…from at least six feet away... nod and say “well done! Thank you.”
Pax,
Dave Throgmorton,
Rawlins
A new seasonDear editor,
Welcome to spring! After a historically long and hard winter, spring is finally showing its welcome face. I am incredibly impressed with the strength and endurance of this community. I am, however, concerned about all the folks locking themselves behind closed doors. About the emotional, spiritual, and physical toll such a long winter followed by this virus issue, will have. These are opportune times! Connect with family. With God. And His Word. Think outside the box! Get out and walk these wide-open spaces of Carbon County. It will do you good! Take your dog on a run. Turn off the news. Break free of the four walls and the cushy, sedentary life-style that is more threatening than any possible virus.
It’s prudent to take precaution but it’s not prudent to be overwhelmed and driven by fear. World statistics are showing that 96% of people who get infected with COVID-19 are experiencing only minor symptoms and will recover just fine without any need of medical attention. There has been so much hype about all this, but objective statistics and realistic responses are hard to find. There are so many positive ways to deal with this situation, and we need to voice this Good News to one another.
My fellow American neighbors, there is so much potential in your back-yard oasis. Take heart! It’s spring! Get your yard in shape. Repair the sprinkler system. Tidy up the world around you. Is not your own back-yard, as safe a place as your living room? Explore the bigger and better world than the easy chair.
Tim Horst,
Rawlins
