From prisonDear editor,
I am an inmate in the Wyoming Department of Corrections. Our country’s founding fathers provided two basic venues to ensure justice and equity in our society – the judiciary and the free press. If and when the courts fail to do right, the court of public opinion should act as a backstop to make things right. Here in prison, our in-house “court system” is made up of prison staff who constitute judge, jury, counsellors, and executioner, effectively a standing kangaroo court, at the beck and call of WDOC administration. And so here I appeal to public opinion on a matter that I hope will prick the conscience. In my job in the prison laundry, we necessarily have slack time, waiting for washer and dryer cycles, but are prohibited from bringing reading material (books/magazines) to productively fill the time, even the Bible or other scriptures. Internal policy PP#5.600 allows for inmates to exercise their religion barring threats to safety, security, or the good order of the facility. My religion requires me to consult God in all things, and to not be idle. They are being an obstacle on both counts. Moreover, by forcing idleness, they are incubating criminality. Isn’t that diametrically opposed to “correction?” What say you, fair reader?
Edward Barrowes,
Wyoming State Penitentiary, Rawlins
Much obligedDear editor,
I am writing this letter to say THANK YOU to all the people I’ve waited on at City Market for the last 40 years. I’ve watched you and your families for so long that it will be indeed a hard adjustment I’ll have to make. You and your families have become a big part of my life. I worked with a lot you at the store and then I got to work with your children also. I will definitely miss seeing all of you... Chatting about our lives, chatting about our ups and downs. And if we didn’t get to chat, we’d acknowledge each other with a smile or, better yet, a hug.
I am the last of the original associates that started work at City Market when this store opened on April 6, 1980. I’ve seen a lot of changes/phases our store has gone through during those years. I’ve through several booms and busts. But we survived. I’ve the honor of working with so many good people, some of which became lifelong friends (several of them have since past).
So I want to say THANK YOU to my fellow associates. I will miss just not being to work with you and giving each other the usual/expected jokes, banter and laughs.
To my family, THANK YOU for being the reason I worked so hard for You were worth the effort. Thank you for all support you gave me to keep on keeping on.
But most of all, it is you,my customers, my friends, that I will truly miss! Thank you for being such a very important part of my life.
Take care. Be kind. God bless each one of you.
Glenna Gaston Kauppila,
Rawlins
Food pantryDear editor,
I would like to personally thank each and every single person who has volunteered, donated money or food to St Vincent de Paul because without all of your help, our food bank would not be possible. It takes an army to run St Vincent de Paul and I am proud to say that we have the best Army there is!
Mary Kay Albrechtson,
President Society of St Vincent de Paul, Rawlins
