Opinion — The core of Self-Governance
I write “Opinion.” This is not a difficult thing to do. All of us have opinions and we can be counted upon to express them several or even many times each day. Our opinions play a great part in the construction of community perspective and social quality of life. Opinions privately held and expressed eventually percolate through our conversations with family, friends and neighbors and may rise to a level of common review and debate.
- Debate opener: “I don’t think the council has any business involved in.“. Response: “Well, I would agree, but “ With that beginning, conversation becomes an informal, and informative comparison of opinion. If the topic has significance in the community at large, there is a good prospect that the topic may grow to become a subject for public policy or law-making review.
Somewhere in the evolution from grassroots opinion to a level of institutional awareness, a Prometheus or Tokyo Rose personality adopts the grassroots concern for attention and promulgates “published Opinion”. Aggregators and broadcasters of “public opinion”, (who are presumed to be rational and credible), perform the necessary emergence of opinion from private conversations to overt 6community awareness. These recipients are our social institutions, such as churches, social clubs (Lions, Rotarians, Elks), business and professional associations, government supported activities (Recreation Center, schools, etc.) and other influential organizations.
Eventually, some individual or small aggregation of two or three similarly minded souls will gather the courage to address a representative governing body with their opinions. “Thank you for bringing your opinion to our attention. Your five minutes have expired. — Any other comments?” Oh well, you tried.
If a mere handful of vocal opinions are expressed, even if they are representative of the entire community, the effort is meaningless. The opinions are officially noted and then forgotten. Absent community presence and repeated vocal comment in the relevant government forums, your opinions, community concerns and the self-governing Authority of the People are conveniently dismissed.
These comments are not criticism, they are observation. They are opinion. I write opinion. My opinions in print are found in facts as I perceive them. Facts are not truths — truth has potential for infinite variation, but facts have logical and rational boundaries. I may be guilty of misinterpretation, but rarely of incorrectness.
Public opinion grows from our community of families and individuals, neighbors and visitors. We have a spectrum of opinion on any given topic, from radical insistence and anti-insistence on the ends to the 80% or so in the middle who represent the rational and docile greater community and opinion.
Our governing, institutional and economic communities can be similarly dissected and characterized.
From a distance, we are all, in each community sector, “rent-seeking.” That is, we are all in an individual endeavor to provide for ourselves, our families and associates, an acceptable and attainable level of comfort, well-being, security, food on the table, roof over our heads and competent aid when we are ailing.
Our opinions should have substance and influence in our theoretically self-governed society. In reality, our voices are muted or silent. Our governing community operates in isolation from our popular community. Our business associations, business community and social organizations are also isolated from our general community and often insulated from other sister and governing institutions. In small communities such as ours, this is the natural state of affairs.
In much larger communities, the activities of these sectors have much greater resources and influence. By necessity and prudence, they cooperate extensively with each other to create public policies in both competition and benefit with little sympathy for the interests of the general population.
These are characteristic artifacts of representative government. Pure democracies are insanely and infinitely less amenable in the relationship between the community at large and the ruling institutions. Our small communities can be much better aligned if we make deliberate effort to reestablish the self-governing aspects of our relationships. It takes little more than to share our opinions and jointly improve our presentations to our representatives and officials.
I see little prospects of finding our opinions, individual or collectively, communicated to our institutions until we have the courage and energy to speak and write about our problems and prospective solutions.
Let me mention some small items that reflect upon our self-imposed isolation from local governing policies. Please remember that I am as innocent and ill-informed as most of our community. I stand to be better informed and corrected, if necessary.
Here in Rawlins, we have quite a few mule deer at liberty within our city boundaries. We have had some public discussion about the population and related hazards and inconveniences and benefits of the herd. This is an example of community opinion versus government convenience. A confidential consensus within government concluded that the herd would be culled by gunfire. All public discussion appears to have been pro forma compliance required by law for public comment, but without effect. The decision had been preempted and the only real discussion would be the method of extinction determined by committee. Perhaps a “select” committee?
A recent shooting incident might reveal some more significant concerns for a casual observer. All I know is what I read and hear. I have no inside information, but I do notice a couple interesting items.
As I understand the incident, a couple men were plinking, using a log stack backstop. During their shooting, a couple rounds escaped the backstop and both endangered and injured innocent people some distance from the shooting area. That was bad. The shooters were negligent, but not careless, because they did make a serious effort to create a safe firing site. It was inadequate. They were wrong and unintentionally did harm. It could have been much worse. When they were informed of the consequences of their bad judgement, they immediately surrendered, expressing regret and remorse, accepting responsibility the endangerment and injury.
At this point, information is extremely scarce, demanding that conclusions must be drawn from little fact and much conjecture. In my opinion, law and politics become intermingled in following activities on the part of government.
First, law enforcement actions appear to have been more extreme than circumstances warrant. Law enforcement took on the appearance of selective process as might be anticipated in a less reputable environment just prior to a contested election. This was a serious incident; arrest and process were necessary. However, the event as reported was treated as if an armed and dangerous crime gang of thugs had been interrupted in the commission of a violent accosting.
Seemingly obvious prejudicial deviations from ethical and legal process do not stop with the arrest and detention.
Reports (again) have it that the prosecutor, (perhaps at the urging of law enforcement), initiated prosecution for violation of a law that does not exist and in fact, (my opinion) cannot exist. Is this an instance of collusion between law enforcement and prosecution to “teach an unfavored someone a lesson”?
And worse, in my opinion, once a little publicity exposed the shortage of diligence on the part of the prosecutor, I hear that the judge in this case allowed an hour long ex parte in camera discussion with the prosecutor. I am unschooled in law here in Wyoming, but except for limited special circumstances or formal consent by the defendant’s representative, one-sided discussions in camera can be a serious violation of ethics and law, in addition to having very prejudicial hazards for the defendant.
I am, in my opinion, seeing a pattern evolving here in Rawlins and Carbon County. We have recently seen the public consideration of a demographics consultant waived through a pre-determined confirmation, with required public comment relegated to insignificance as another pro-forma, but unnecessary role. We have seen public decisions inappropriately made in confidential executive session and most recently, public officials asserting that their disagreements should be concealed from the Voters under the rubric of “sensitivity”, but not not in conformance with the executive session allowable topics.
These are observations derived from limited and perhaps inaccurate information and interpretations. Opinion, my own opinion. Corrupted officials and corrupted institutions are not the same thing.
There is criminal corruption of officials relating to self-serving theft, diversion of value and other elements of common criminality which betray duty to the public by the official. This kind of criminality is inherent in human conduct. Temptations and personal exigent circumstances often lead to downfall. We can deal with that problem using ordinary means and processes. We will survive the effects of corrupt officials.
Much worse is corruption of principle and process. When rules and laws are corrupted to allow policies which do not conform to their intended purpose for defense of Liberty and Justice, equally for every American, nothing can be safe from ambition and prejudice. Corruption of institutions is insidious, gradual and tenacious. The indiscretions of corruption are concealed by misdirection and plausible deniability. We are innocent and gullible, if it sounds good.
We have allowed corruption of our American Liberty since 1785. We do not acknowledge the conversion of our federal government to central government. We have abandoned our inherent Liberty and fully accept anullable central government defined freedoms. (FYI, in the United States, we are only allowed “freedoms,” i.e. “rights and privileges granted by the Congress or recognized by the courts.”
We have no other Rights, Privileges, Freedoms or Liberty. We are property. If you have a different opinion, let’s explore our differences of opinion.
Significantly, nearly all of our legislated or recognized freedoms and rights have been abrogated in whole or in part or severely restricted during the last seventy-five years. Ask me and I’ll fill in the blanks.)
Our muted opinions and inattention to activities for which we are ultimately responsible seem to me a clear and present danger. We are in charge, or we are not. We should be careful, eyes wide open.
That’s my “Opinion”. What’s yours? Do you have any or many?
What do you think? What do you say? What are your remedies? What are our real problems that you can identify and offer some commentary?
Are you not seeing in our print media something that would be important to you or for your family and associates? Here’s your chance! Write, eMail, phone or text the deficiency to the Editors of our print media. We have the Rawlins Times, the Snake River Press, the Brandit Express and the Saratoga Sun, all seeking input and feedback from YOU! Yes, every paper boldly asks for your opinion, concern and comment. They beg for your voice! Copy your offerings to ALL of them!
Send me an email and I’ll send you contact information for all our Carbon County Newspapers! Free, too! There is no charge for something you could have easily do for yourself.
Henry Nicolle
POB 1194
Rawlins, Wyoming 82301
Tel: 307-321-6432
