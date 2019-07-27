Well, my time with the Times has come to an end, and with it, I will leave the city I have called home since my youth. In the coming weeks, I will be moving more than 1,800 miles in the next couple of weeks to earn a master’s in history from Florida State.
With this massive change rapidly approaching, I began reflecting on all the various board meetings and groups I have spent time with over the past several months. I realized in the haze of issues and controversy, it can be difficult to show off the best of my hometown.
As such, I felt it my duty to remedy this before I drive off into sunrise, and share my reflections on the best officials this county has to offer.
After hundreds of hours spent in county commissioner meetings, I can wholeheartedly say I would vote for Byron Barkhurst if I was not leaving the state. Barkhurst has been nothing but a joy to work with during my time as a news reporter; more than that, he has fought tooth and nail for his constituents, no matter the concern. At nearly every meeting I attended, Barkhurst asked questions, relayed to him by citizens, and each time he requested answers that addressed concerns.
Barkhurst fought for the good of his constituents no matter the issue and no matter the strife it caused him. Truly, Barkhurst’s constituents could not have asked for a better person to represent them on the county level.
As for the city, three council members stand as shining examples of representation, DeBari Martinez, Steve Nicholson, and Aaron Durst.
On any issue that will require city funds, Martinez always asks for the reoccurring costs. He never takes a proposed cost at face value, no matter how simple the job may seem.
Martinez said throughout my time covering him, he failed to consider the reoccurring costs for the golf course and he refuses to repeat the mistake twice.
Mayor Nicholson consistently brings the perspective of the common man to discussions, and always tries to keep the council’s discussions grounded in the capabilities of the average resident.
Councilperson Durst has consistently questioned proposals of all kind, but without the malice some associate with government inquiry. Durst’s questions always stem from a desire to understand the problems of Rawlins and how the fix was planned. For those who have not spent their Tuesday nights in council workshops and meetings, his questions often give context and additional information that can fall by the wayside after presenting the same material dozens of times.
Speaking of city officials, Scott Hannum has stood as the voice for enforcement whenever a new ordinance came up for discussion. With each ordinance, Hannum has always brought the question of enforcement to the forefront, consistently asking how the council plans to enforce the ordinance.
Further, Hannum’s questions on enforcement always highlight whether the city wants to enforce the letter or spirit of the law. Hannum has consistently favored a spirit of the law method of enforcement, stating on multiple occasions rules are drafted to deal with the minority of residents whom refuse to be good neighbors.
Another board that has been nothing but a pleasure during the last several months has been the board of trustees for the Memorial Hospital of Carbon County, and especially their CEO, Bob Quist. They have been professional and eager to help me on any concern or question. While their meetings are often marathon sessions, I can honestly say they are one of the few meetings I look forward to.
Each of the people listed have thoroughly impressed me as to their commitment to learning and understanding the enormous burden carried by their position. While I might not agree with everything they present, I can say each is fighting for the betterment of their constituents and trying to leave their position a better place than when they took office.
My time in Rawlins also brought me into contact people that don’t receive the same level of attention, but I wanted to highlight them for their hard work to keep the world turning.
One is the entire staff of the Carbon County Museum. They are utterly professional and completely dedicated to their craft beyond anything I expected. Although I will not be around to see it, I predict our little museum is headed for a bright future with its staff.
Another has been the city attorney Amy Bach. Bach has been exceedingly helpful when answering my questions, no matter how dumb they may be.
Dustin Ziebold, finance director for Rawlins, is another city employee that I cannot praise enough. Ziebold was always willing to answer my questions when it comes to city finance, and was always available to discuss my findings.
Last but not least, David Holland and Best Buddies have been both helpful in getting interesting stories, but are striving to make my hometown a better place to live.
As for the many other people and organizations that have helped me make a living as a journalist, I can only say thank you. Thank you for your help, generosity and kindness.
