Norma Jennings, a 76-year-old Rawlins woman nowadays confined to a wheelchair and an oxygen tank, is an avid reader of the Rawlins Times.
Kellie Kemp, our advertising consultant, confirmed this fact on Thursday morning after she physically delivered Mrs. Jennings’ paper to her front door.
Due to circulation and delivery complications, Mrs. Jennings wasn’t receiving her periodicals. So, our advertisement consultant admiringly took it upon herself to fix the problem.
When Kellie showed, perhaps she expected Mrs. Jennings to greet her with misgivings about not receiving her paper. Turned out, was quite the contrary.
The Rawlins native was sweetly emotional as she regarded Kellie as “so nice” to personally deliver to her something she’s cherished– and has been reading – her entire life.
She also told Kellie that she waits for every fresh edition to be published, and that without her paper, life becomes a little less exciting.
Living with her husband, Hugh, a 79-year-old retired railroad worker, the two don’t leave the house much. They also have stopped going to the local senior center.
The biggest highlights of Mrs. Jennings’ life now are spending time with her family, going out to the cabin, riding in a side by side ATV and still enjoying the occasional card game with her friends.
On less eventful days, however, it’s a tad more quiet, so having a newspaper around is quite handy.
Not only does she enjoy reading the articles, she also likes challenging her skills in crossword puzzles and getting her fix of Abigail Van Buren’s Dear Abby.
When Kellie returned to the office and told me about Mrs. Jennings, I was so incredibly overwhelmed with inspiration and emotion, I felt compelled to immediately give Mrs. Jennings a call.
Once Mrs. Jennings answered, turned out I had interrupted something: She was in the middle of reading the Wednesday edition of the Rawlins Times.
After telling her who I am and that I wanted to write about her, she kindly agreed it was OK.
First, I asked her why she supports the Rawlins Times with her consistent readership.
“This is my hometown paper,” she told me, “and I don’t want it to die.”
I then asked her why she doesn’t want the paper to die.
“It keeps you informed,” she responded. “And you get to see what’s going on.”
From what I gathered next, it’s now fair to say Mrs. Jennings’ roots run deeply into the soils of Carbon County, and it certainly feels as if the local newspaper was there to cover it every step of the way.
And Mrs. Jennings, of course, loves these nostalgic mementoes.
Way back when, John Olaf Sjogren, an immigrant from Sweden, came to Carbon County, where he prospered as a plaster contractor. He’d marry a woman by the name of Marie.
The couple eventually had a few boys – John Clarence Sjogren, Norman Sjogren and Ron Sjogren. All three of these young men fought in – and survived – World War II. And when they were drafted and deployed, the Rawlins Daily Times did a story on them.
The boys’ mother, Marie, kept a clipping of that story printed by this publication.
John Clarence Sjorgren, of course, eventually married a woman by the name of Margret. That couple would eventually give birth to a daughter – which would turn out to be Mrs. Jennings.
But for the life of Ron Sjorgren, John’s brother – or, Mrs.’ Jennings’ uncle – it didn’t necessarily have a storybook ending.
Ron, Mrs. Jennings told me, lost his leg in France and was decorated for it. Sometime in the 1970s, however, the WWII veteran was accidentally shot to death at the Dixon Club by a drunken and disgruntled ranch hand on New Year’s Eve.
Apparently, said Mrs. Jennings, while the ranch hand was getting kicked out for whatever reason, he pulled a gun. A ricochet somehow fatally hit Ron Sjorgren while he was sitting at the bar.
I checked the archives on this. And wouldn’t you know it, the Rawlins Daily Times published on Friday, Jan. 4, 1974 an article highlighting the incident. It was titled, “County charges suspect with first degree murder.”
Pretty certain the Billings Gazette picked up the story, too.
Tragedy aside, Mrs. Jennings, a Rawlins High School graduate of 1962 and later a longtime bus driver for Carbon County School District 1, carried out a long and fulfilling life with her husband, Hugh.
They’d have three children – Michelle Jennings (now Michelle Haller), Darrin Jennings and Michael Jennings.
All three graduated Rawlins High School. All three graduated from the University of Wyoming. All three obtained their masters.
And during their formative years, Mrs. Jennings told me the Rawlins Daily Times covered a lot of things they participated in.
Michelle, in fact, was homecoming queen of Rawlins High School class of 1988. Mrs. Jennings said her daughter was of course in the homecoming parade and that the Rawlins Daily Times published a photo of her.
Michelle now teaches school in Cheyenne and lives with her husband, Kevin. Micheal, meanwhile, is executive director of human resources for Natrona County Schools.
As for Darrin Jennings, he’s a school principal in Saratoga for Carbon County School District 2.
As if that wasn’t it, Aubrey Jennings, Darrin Jennings’ daughter, was an All-State and All-Conference athlete for Rawlins High School volleyball. She also excelled in varsity basketball and track.
Aubrey has been covered by the Rawlins Daily Times on numerous occasions. Like her family before her, she also currently attends the University of Wyoming.
Before the pleasant conversation ended with Mrs. Jennings, the Rawlins Times’ avid reader, she told me something that truly reaffirmed my position in the tough business of journalism.
The newspaper, for better or worse, is invaluably there to document history, to incentivize and promote academic and athletic achievement and, in Mrs. Jennings’ case, keep a little spice in life.
“And that’s what it takes,” Mrs. Jennings said. “It takes a village.”
I thanked her and hung up the phone. She went back to reading her newspaper.
