Next week, Gov. Mark Gordon will corral his political cohorts using Baby Boomer-friendly video applications for a special legislative session intended to divvy up $1.25 billion in federal novel coronavirus relief monies.
Here’s why, in some ways, that’s a bad idea.
Take a look around you. Do you really think anyone is strictly following stay-at-home and social-distancing advisories? Only the grocery store workers wear masks while unmasked, exposed consumers put back the bruised fruit they don’t like.
Meanwhile, several states and cities are beginning to loosen similar regulations. Even Carbon County is beginning to follow suit. Having gone into effect as of yesterday, the Carbon County Courthouse, the Carbon Building, the Jeffrey Memorial Community Center and the fairgrounds re-opened to the public.
Yet, as regulations fall, the numbers continue to rise. On Monday, according to the local public health office, 60 COVID-like cases in Carbon County were being investigated. That number spiked to almost 100 cases as of yesterday morning. And these stats only pertain to the people whom actually seek help.
Oddly enough – and I mean this in the most facetious and irreverent way possible – Carbon County has only encountered five officially confirmed novel coronavirus cases.
That’s under so-called social-distancing restrictions put in place by the state of Wyoming. Just how exacerbated the situation will become when everything goes back to “normal” is almost unfathomable.
For the sake of the argument, let’s forget that epidemiologists and medical experts are now predicting more than 120,000 COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. Instead, let’s take a look at the money. Seems like that’s the prevailing priority anyway.
Following many weeks of commerce lockdown, the Wyoming Legislative Service Office predicts that the state will lose between “$555.8 million to almost $2.8 billion by the end of fiscal year 2022,” Cowboy State Daily reported last month. Meanwhile, Wyoming workers have already accounted for $42 million in unemployment insurance benefits as of late last month, as well.
That said, what good will any of this $1.25 billion in federal relief money be if we risk another lockdown? Another lockdown means another almost irreparable blow to the economy. We’re talking months – if not, years – of financial misery and anguish. Might as well make that figure $1.25 trillion by the end of July.
Some of you, however, completely disagree with stay-at-home orders. Understandably, you need to work. You need to operate your business. You need to pay your bills. You need to send your kids to daycare. You need to do something that involves money and spending. And in order to cook this financial omelet, society is forced to crack a few eggs. That’s the utilitarian rationale, and this spirits seems to pervade politically and socially by the day.
Some people also argue that the human immune system must absorb the disease as immediately as possible. That way, our biological makeup will somehow adapt to this vulnerability as if a fish growing legs. They forget, however, that COVID-19 isn’t as simple as Influenza-B. There’s no vaccine, and we know Jack squat about it other than that the death toll continues to soar.
That’s just great. Fantastic.
Then, at the end of the totem pole, there’s the conspiracy theorists. This bunch of people say the coronavirus was deliberately manufactured in a global, illuminati effort to attain a New World Order. Using this infectious “ploy,” the universal elite and rich can further control the serfs. They’ll say, in the name of keeping the public safe, we must confiscate your constitutional rights and that you must jump when asked.
So this means every single time there’s a global pandemic or an abrupt, disconcerting reality, it’ll be dismissed as nothing but an elite conspiracy or an intentional cataclysmic drain on the economy.
Whatever the argument is, the end is absolutely rotten. You have people who rather choose the almighty dollar over the inherent risk of mass death, the loss of human life. Whatever protections we have left will then erode into the abyss.
No matter what, the outcome will turn uglier than pretty. The number of coronavirus cases are only going to multiply. And while the death toll continues to increase, sleepless governors across the country will have no other option. They’ll be forced to implement another lockdown. There goes another billion-or-so dollars down the drain over the next couple fiscal years.
A study conducted by the University of Wyoming even says lockdown and stay-at-home orders is a more economically viable option to pursue than opening the doors. Over a 30-year planning horizon, the study says, the economic benefits of lives saved far outweigh GDP losses by “$5.2 trillion.” But here we are. Many counties and municipalities that rest within the very state in which this study was conducted don’t seem to have received the memo.
So I say again: That $1.25 billion the state is going to soon chop up, which is irrefutably needed to help Wyoming workers and small businesses, is nothing but a drop in the ocean. And if we continue to go about opening our doors, I’m afraid there will be many more like it.
On that note, the money kind of reminds me of the small strings band that strummed somber classics on the deck of the Titanic, right before it sank far below the icy waters of the North Atlantic Ocean. Keeping that in mind, let’s just hope that I’m completely wrong and the music plays on, that Rose never has to let go of Jack.
