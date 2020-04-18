Old Freddy Reiprich never liked NFL Sunday. Back at the American Legion Post 40 in Webster, South Dakota, when us yahoos stumbled into the bar and cranked the pregame show louder than the stadium itself, he’d sit at the other end of the cocktail lounge and pout.
You see, Gunsmoke runs all morning. And old Freddy liked nothing more than to wake up bright and early on God’s day of rest, putter right past the church and go watch Marshal Matt Dillion rid Dodge City of dangerous outlaws.
Whenever we interrupted this routine of cowboys, breakfast beer and butterscotch Schnapps, the man in his late 70s acted as if he were eight years old all over again, like we just snatched the toy six shooter out his hand and ordered him to get ready for bed.
Never meant no offense by it. We all loved old Freddy. But to be honest with you, he was a bit of kook.
Most weekdays after the Legion, he’d slowly take a nice, sobering drive out to the country. When he came back to town, he’d hit the VFW for a few hours. More beer. More Schnapps. Newport 100s.
By the time the 5 p.m. rush hit the Decoy Bar, which was the main go-to watering hole in town, it was tough to get old Freddy to calm down. One day he’s reminiscing about his National Guard days, how he helped fish bodies out of the flooded streets of Rapid City back in 1972. Another day he’s making lewd and obnoxious comments about his estranged wife. And if there was a gun ruffle happening, he was going from table to table selling tickets like he was Alec Baldwin in Glengerry Glen Ross. That was always a good laugh. He always sold the most tickets out of anyone in the entire town.
I remember one day old Freddy got into an argument with the bartender over something completely inconsequential. He left. He came back 20 minutes later and let off a stink bomb in the men’s bathroom, which was only a few feet away from the beer taps.
I remember another time old Freddy abruptly vacated his favorite post at the Legion. Apparently, he was mad over a water rights issue between landowners and the state. And Reiprich, who owns many acres of pristine, pheasant-loaded cropland dotted with private fishing sloughs chock full with northern pike, walleye and perch, wanted to give South Dakota Game and Fish a piece of his mind. So he drove over to the local game and fish office only to get his keys taken away because he probably smelled like degreasing fluid mixed with Budweiser.
He did not effectively get his point across.
Despite his shortcomings, Reiprich always cheered us up. His heart was always in the right place, and his humor and candor were definitely unmatched. He still, however, was an incorrigible, ornery bugger of a man on NFL Sunday.
Never get in between a man and his Gunsmoke.
As to why I’m writing about Reiprich and not some character in Rawlins is simple. Speaking to my old publisher on Friday, I learned that because of this whole coronavirus thing, old Freddy has been unable to carry out his typical routine.
Since the Legion, the VFW and the Decoy are all shuttered, poor Freddy has had to alter his lifestyle a bit. From what I hear, since he has nowhere else to go or nothing else to do, at noon every day, Reiprich parks in the Decoy parking lot and eats his lunch.
He might be a degenerate, but it's not like he can go to a country club. And being he’s a bit of a miserable you know what, his social life at the local senior center is perhaps not what it could be.
I know he has kids, too. He would talk about them all the time; about their accomplishments in 4-H, about how great they are at hunting and fishing and how they followed in their father’s outdoorsmen footsteps.
You know, people may not understand it, or it’s perhaps overlooked, but hot damn what wonders a place like the bar does for some folks. With nothing else left, there’s always a stool, a cold mug and a decent quality conversation with a trusty bartender.
So to all the Freddy Reiprichs of Rawlins and Carbon County, I hope you’re getting through this pandemic with flying colors. And to all the bartenders of Rawlins and Carbon County, you’re all priceless psychologists, companions and dear friends.
