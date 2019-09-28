It was the top of the seventh inning.
A 21-year-old me, foolishly wearing a Minnesota Twins jersey, had been acclaiming my team the entire game, which is highly frowned upon when your seats are smack dab in the middle of the left-field bleachers at the infamous Yankee Stadium, Bronx, New York City.
With one runner on, former All-Star Twins catcher Joe Mauer blasted a dinger off none other than Andy Pettitte, a former Yankees pitcher and current Cooperstown candidate. The ball, of course, through the miraculous force of gravity and inertia, just so happened to land in my section.
Instead of remaining humble and cowering to my own quiet pleasure, I bravely stood up and paginated my beautiful, whiskey inebriated self by pointing to the back of my jersey, which was emblazoned in big blue letters the last name of Mauer.
Now, I never really understood why someone would seemingly flush half their paycheck on projectiles but, in the City That Never Sleeps, it’s almost unspoken tradition.
Half-drunk $12 tap beers comprised of backwash, Nathan’s hotdogs slathered in communal mustard and relish, ice-cream scoops in miniature baseball helmets… I was experiencing a modern-day tarring and feathering.
Security, of course, had to come to our party’s seats and escort us up the stairs and out the door; not because we were being incredibly obnoxious (which I certainly was), but because they feared for our safety.
And after we hesitantly agreed to accompany the security guy, some crusty, drunken fellow decided to sucker punch me in the jaw as I made my way up the stairs. In response, I tried my best to throw him down and teach him a lesson in manners.
It was at that particular point it felt as if the entire City of New York teamed together to bash, hit, pummel and destroy the sanctity of my being into a deep, dark abyss. Luckily, I was raised by $5 student nights at the Minneapolis Metrodome, so the damage didn’t warrant a trip to the emergency room.
Instead, the only thing I truly suffered were the awkward looks during the subsequent subway train ride home.
Anyway, readers, you’re probably wondering why I’m telling you this violent, incriminating, booze-fueled story.
Well, let me explain.
It takes a certain type of grit to move to a place like Rawlins, Wyoming. No matter what people say, this can be a very harsh, unforgiving place. And if you’re not ready take it on at a moment’s notice, you might as well stay your fanny perpendicular in the suburbs.
No, I’m not alluding to the transient roughnecks you sometimes see causing chaos at the local watering hole. No, I’m not alluding to the subzero, bipolar winters responsible for traffic accidents and death.
What I’m talking about are the movers and shakers, the financially hermetic institutions responsible for appropriating your blood, sweat and tears in sound fashion.
On Monday, for instance, a local elected official kindly hung up the phone on me after voicing a few misgivings regarding a recent Rawlins Times article, which dutifully highlighted the fact that a $25,000 TANF (Temporary Assistance for Needy Families) grant received by the county was appropriated toward the Big Brothers Big Sisters office in Laramie, Wyoming, which covers the Carbon County area.
Don’t get me wrong, that organization is needed and is fantastic; however, the program, which is a private 501(c)(3) non-profit, is already funded, according to its national website, by the U.S. Department of Justice, Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention (OJJDP), whereas TANF is a subsidiary program of U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
Not only that, when the Commission approved receiving the $25,000 Federal grant, I’m told there was a lack of discussion and a lack of explanation as to where that money’s being allocated.
Had the Rawlins Times, in fact, not asked follow-up questions to the county, the public wouldn’t have even been made aware that the money was intended for Big Brothers Big Sisters. To boot, the county’s response to the follow-up public inquiry was as limited as an American beer drinker trying to teach Cantonese to a colony of penguins.
This is why I intently use the word “hermetic.” Public institutions don’t want the public to know jack squat.
How many months did it take for the hospital board to own up to the fact that the property sold to create their new clinic was at the time owned by one of their own board members? How many months did it take for Rawlins City Council to own up to the fact that they made an action in executive session?
Let’s even look at what’s happening right now at the University of Wyoming. Their board has yet to say anything regarding the release of former President Laurie Nichols, even though they hide behind the ol’ “personnel matters” defense.
Keeping this pervasive, tight-lipped culture in mind, I ask one question.
If the world needs more cowboys, how come some representatives – local or state – act like a bunch of snakes?
Seems like Wyoming institutions are sloppier than I was that one fateful day at the infamous Yankee Stadium, Bronx, New York City.
