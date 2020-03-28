One man came into a Rawlins liquor store and bought six “24 packs” of beer to himself, the clerk told me. His final bill eventually cost more than $325.
That’s not all, the clerk continued. It’s been like this for awhile. Like clockwork, people constantly rotate in and out of these places, buying up spirits, beer and wine like Congress was about to reenact the Volstead Act.
The coronavirus disease has clearly turned people into liquor squirrels, I thought.
I looked around. The spirits on some of the shelves were noticeably rearranged to give the more unassuming customers the illusional reassurance that stock isn’t running low. In other words, there were less bottles displayed on the shelves than usual.
I asked the clerk if any of the products could run out any time soon. He paused. The beer may run out, he finally admitted.
No... this can’t be?
This is Carbon County. There’s almost more beer here than water. People brew beer here. They host beer competitions here. People I know here prefer to bathe in beer. Well, maybe not so much that, but you get the drift.
Never in the history of my 30 years on this planet have I ever had a liquor store clerk tell me they were going to run out of beer.
Even when 14th Governor of Wyoming Nellie Tayloe Ross (served 1925-1927), a staunch supporter of prohibition, tried to use her power to help shutter stills and speakeasies, the thirsty folks of Rawlins were still doing just fine. That is, until 1928, when some Rawlins bootleggers were indicted by a federal grand jury.
Still, to think, in this day and age of hipsters and independent breweries, there’s a possibility I may have to personally grow barley in front yard. There’s a possibility I may have to mail order yeast and Bavarian hops.
This, however, isn’t such bad news.
Amidst a global pandemic known for ravaging the immune system, alcohol consumption isn’t necessarily an efficacious antidote. In fact, if you look at the stats, tipping back a few can be argued as downright reckless.
According to numerous studies, excessive drinking can suppress immune responses or lead to greater vulnerability of pneumonia. And guess what? Coronavirus is a concoction made in heaven for respiratory illness. So, the “gentle” mixing of overindulgence and this infectious disease isn’t perhaps as appetizing as brandy and sour blended smoothly to perfection in an Old Fashioned.
Also, readers, take into consideration that men tend to lead filthier lifestyles than women.
“Smoking, drinking, general poor health: Researchers say these are some of the factors that could explain why more men seem to be dying from coronavirus than women,” CNN reported on Tuesday. In Italy, the worst hit country to date, men account for 70% of all their coronavirus-related deaths, the report states.
On a global scale, the report continues, men are five times more likely to smoke tobacco than women. In addition, men drink at least five times more alcohol than their female counterparts. Males above the age of 15 drink an average of 11 liters of alcohol to the female two every single year.
Honestly, these data are direct indicators that it’s time for a female president, a female-dominated Congress and a female-only Supreme Court. In my mind, the entirety of man is directly responsible for every single blunder in world history, with the exception of some women, of course.
Besides the obvious dictators and genocidal maniacs, even some of the most revered figures in literary history followed paths of self-destruction. Edgar Allan Poe, author of “The Tell-tale Heart,” drank himself to death in Baltimore. The great Ernest Hemingway was fond of martinis. His marriages suffered. He shot himself next door in Idaho.
Speaking of marriages, let’s factor in how alcohol consumption can lead to violence. If coronavirus sequesters everyone to their homes, it can be a recipe for disaster. If someone has a bit too many spritzers and begins berating their significant other over whatever excuse and a fight ensues, if I’m the cops I’d be pretty angry having to cover a domestic violence call when there’s a global pandemic wrecking havoc across the community I serve.
Plus, if there’s a stay-in-place order, it’s not like you can get a room at the nearest motel.
Besides all the terrible facts of alcohol and coronavirus, there is one important reality we as a society mustn’t forget. “Social distancing” and “stay-at-home” issues, in themselves, are causing a war against boredom.
So in my better judgement, I must warn, if anyone chooses to combat “the drab” by quaffing strong drink during this weird, weird time in history, the Rawlins Times implores them to take extreme precautions.
Drink in moderation or perhaps refrain from alcohol altogether. It may save your life. And maybe the local beer supply won’t run out.
