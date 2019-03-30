Had the city of Rawlins stringently enforced every single solitary municipal code in the book, they’d be tarred, feathered, and forcefully exiled to a tiny, desolate ice berg somewhere near the Arctic Circle.
The next fifteen miserable years of their lives would be sustained on a hearty diet of rotten whale blubber, which would eventually necessitate cannibalism.
Don’t believe it, just ask any red-blooded taxpayer ‘round these parts: Although Democratically voted on to be implemented, subsequently penalizing anyone who dared infringe upon its restrictions, any sort of government encroachment of personal property is a big no, no.
Plus, if you hadn’t already noticed, this is Wyoming. Abundant Libertarianism, a political philosophy that promotes unobstructed individualism, creates a sort of contempt for authority.
So even the prospect of boldly attempting to enforce what’s considered government overreach seems to me like a highly frivolous endeavor; perhaps dangerous.
Even one of the first times I sat in on a council meeting I encountered this political belief system. One Rawlins resident expressed his misgivings over a potential code violation.
At the podium, he respectfully argued that he can do with his property what he pleases, and that any sort of mandate to mitigate something he owns contradicts the language found the Wyoming Constitution.
Like this guy, as the snows of winter melt and recede into spring, thus again unveiling the inoperative vehicles, the gritty junk items, and the horror show swing sets interspersed upon the various lawns of Rawlins, some area residents will likely encounter code incompliance.
In a brave attempt to uphold Municipal Code 8.16.010, which explicitly states, “It is unlawful for any person to maintain or permit the existence of any nuisance on any property within the city,” Rawlins officials have this crazy notion that, by sending out abatement notices, it somehow decreases squalor and vandalism while simultaneously increasing property value.
For the longest time, I’ve been inclined to believe this theory, and I still do. Unmitigated dilapidation is a recipe for perpetual economic stagnation.
If somebody sees an abandoned vehicle parked on some dude’s lawn, which, for the sake of the argument, is perhaps hazardously leaking oil into the topsoil, chances are they’re probably going to be more encouraged to litter, or maybe execute something a bit more extreme.
This, of course – and I’ve noted this before – poses as an excellent deterrent to potential inhabitants: people who may open new businesses, start new lives, send their kids to the local district.
Because, who cares? Not enough is being done.
Or, perhaps, I’m very wrong about the property owner. Maybe that person is elderly, disabled, alone, or doesn’t have enough cash to remove all the miscellaneous items on their lawn?
Maybe the city is damn well aware of the situation of some of these people. They just don’t have the heart to fully force them to spend the last of their Social Security on a clean-up crew, or worse, have them incur hospital bills because they thought they could do it themselves.
Nevertheless, it doesn’t matter if your poor next-door neighbor spent hours mowing and primping their lawn to a perfect crew cut, watering their pretty lilies hanging from the front-porch awning, or replacing the family of cute little gnomes every holiday so as they match the theme, the situation has, well, gone rather unabated.
But then I think, how affluent is the Rawlins community? What percentage of people share the most wealth? Will an uptick in property value be affordable to some people?
Right now, the average property tax rate in Wyoming, which is one of the lowest in the entire country, is give or take .58 percent of the assessed value of any given home. So, for a home valued at $250,000, you’re paying $1,450 a year for this levy.
What if the number spikes up to 70, 80 percent? Only then will the poor be taxed a tad more. But, again, for a less expensive house, say $100,000, you’re only paying $580 in the property tax.
Whatever the case, always remember that property is legacy. Especially for the poor, if the value of your pad and the ground that rests beneath it is high, when you die, your kids will be bequeathed with at least something.
I say, to hell with the regulations, because they’re not fully enforced, even though they should be.
Instead, try to be kind to your neighbor. Help out. Make this place shine.
Because in Wyoming, sometimes if it ain’t broke, it’s broken. And when it’s broken, it’ll never get fixed.
