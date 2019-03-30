Well the word is out. No collusion, no conspiracy, no interference, no obstruction. I’m not dancing in the street or spiking the ball. Tell the truth I’m not sure I’m all that happy and it doesn’t have anything to do with the waste of 22 months and $25 million of our money. Oh wait, yes it does.
I had no doubt how it would turn out and was not surprised. It was such a despicable thing to do not only to a duly elected a president but to the entire country. I’m saddened that the last poll before the release showed 51% of Americans believed Trump had engaged in collusion. It serves to prove that too many people still watch the traditional major media outlets and still rely on them for honest reporting. They haven’t done any honest reporting for 20 years.
Like most I wondered if any of the myriad of politicians and pundits would do the grown up thing and admit they were wrong and at the very least, apologize. Nope. It has been hilarious and saddening to watch their responses.
Rachel Madow spent quite a while trying to explain that maybe Mueller and Barr did not want to be the ones to bring such a huge constitutional crisis to America. So presumably they hid all the evidence and lied? One Democrat strategist interviewed by Liz Wheeler stated that he had not expected anything to come from the investigation on the subject of collusion but said that they HAD turned up masses of evidence of many other crimes and of a corrupt organization. Interesting. Wonder how he knows all that?
Adam Schiff is pretty much sticking to his story but I did notice a big difference. He refuses to look directly into the camera any more. Up down, right, left, any where but straight at you. Says a lot. It’s time to move on, for me any way.
It’s time we took some time to put together a plan to prevent it from ever happening again. The legal stuff will be left to the lame efforts of Congress and the plethora of lawyers scampering around every town and city in America. (Say, did you know there are more lawyers in America than the rest of the world combined? Think about that for a minute.) As average citizens what, if anything, can we do.
Start with how it happened. I’ve gone over this many times before but like so many things it bears repeating. It started in our school system and was exacerbated by our lack of involvement and decision to give up our parenting authority to Uncle Sam.
The progressive movement, an interesting term as it actually quite regressive, has been active in our public school system for over 100 years in complete freedom. So it should come as no surprise that we have created so many socialist politicians and activists. If we truly want to change what is happening and prevent a repeat of just happened, we are going to have to start taking an interest in who is teaching our kids and what they are teaching them.
I spent 3 years on the Am. Legion scholarship committee and I can tell you our teen agers know nothing of the Constitution. The history book used in so many schools could have been written by Saul Alynsky and may have been. A Peoples History of The United States. Scary!
I once offered to voluntarily teach classes on the Constitution, a subject I’ve studied all my life, and was told by a substitute teacher standing nearby that the school did not need a right wing fanatic. The school counselor to whom I was speaking paid no attention to the teacher and turned me down somewhat politely.
Only 3 universities in America require a law student to read the Constitution. Yale and Harvard are not among them. Our supreme court justices all attended one of those two schools. It’s time to get with it.
Rusty Rogers a Saratoga native and a lifetime conservative and Constitutional student.
