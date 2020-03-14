Don’t worry. Calm down. Take a deep breath.
If your anxiety is through the roof right now, perhaps a gander at the past 20 years will settle the nerves. SARs, swine flu, ebola, Y2K, miserable Wyoming winters, American Idol, Kim Jung-Un, Brett Favre’s cell phone antics... you’ve survived it all, pal. And soon, we’ll add coronavirus to that list of accomplishments.
So don’t freak out. Don’t go needlessly buying up the entire grocery store like you’re the only one that matters. Remember, the more you buy, the less someone else has. So be courteous. But most of all, be noble, and think about other consumers.
Because without your help, things may become a bit sticky.
My neighbors, for instance, who have four kids living under their roof, spent part of their lunch hour on Thursday talking about toilet paper. They hoped local supply, nearly depleted at markets and groceries in Rawlins, was replenished.
It goes to show, ever since the public found out about coronavirus, an infectious pandemic that has now caused one confirmed case in Sheridan, some people have become scared of their own shadow. That’s why my neighbors are worried about household hygiene products. That’s why the local health community held a press conference yesterday at the Higher Education Center in Rawlins.
That’s why, earlier this week, Memorial Hospital of Carbon County canceled the annual Health and Wellness Fair, an event that provides thousands of blood lab results almost free of charge.
The reading/book signing event for Carbon County’s very own New York Times bestselling author C.J. Box was also canceled.
On Thursday, both Rawlins girls and boys basketball teams, which were both having fantastic seasons, received the devastating news that the 3A and 4A state tournaments were canceled. That fact alone is a lot more detrimental to my well-being than any virus combined.
On Wednesday, the rest of the NBA season was cancelled. The NHL has also suspended games until further notice. And you can kiss MLB spring training goodbye, as well.
Sad time for sports, if you ask me.
But keep up your spirits. The sports of basketball, hockey and baseball are still things. They’re not going anywhere.
And from what I’ve already read, the symptoms of contracting the virus are relatively mild, especially if you’re younger. Additionally, most cases don’t take an extravagant amount of medical attention to combat. A woman in Washington State, for instance, told CNN that she made a full recovery by consuming over-the-counter pharmaceuticals, getting some rest and eating an appropriate diet.
As far as prevention, from what I gather, readers, make sure to continually wash each hand with high-powered disinfectant soap like they’re the Lombardi Trophy. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also says to keep your distance from people. For more information, please visit https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/about/prevention.html
Most importantly, keep an eye on your loved ones, especially the elderly – unfortunately they’re more susceptible to the worst-case scenarios of this disease. But I do understand that they didn’t make it this far in life by being wimps. They’re tough as nails.
That’s another thing... maybe this whole mess is a wake-up call for everyone to start connecting more with their family members. Have your elders tell you stories, learn family recipes, hug your mother and your father (if you’re not sick, of course). Because, man, we take stuff for granted sometimes, don’t we?
Anyway, let me end by saying, yes, this ordeal is going to delay life a bit. But life, as we know it, will go on.
