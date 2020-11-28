It took a little longer than originally promised, but the time has come for me to turn over the editor reigns of the Rawlins Times. In the year 2020, where time and memory have become mushier than usual, my tenure seems both short and long. These contradictions are only part of the thoroughly enjoyable experience.
As a professional collector of stories and quotes and characters and lessons, I’m much richer for my time spent with The Times. It is always illuminating to dig deeper into a community and the perspectives of its population. I make no claim to have mastered the ways of Sweetwater County where I’ve lived for nearly 15 years, and am obviously much further behind when it comes to Carbon County, but I know more than when I started. Such lessons are valuable.
In general, I remain optimistic about the future of journalism and, in specific, the ability of The Times to keep sharing important and interesting stories. The incoming caretaker, Editor Steve Steiner of the Laramie Boomerang, brings with him much experience, and the network of local contributors continues to grow. It takes time to learn a writer’s cadences, and I’m sorry to step away just as I was getting to know how to best work with their words. I anxiously await, from afar, what will be printed next.
Of course, the readers will continue to play an important part in The Times’ success. I wish to give thanks to those who provided feedback, photos, tips, articles, and more. A public partnership elevates what the paper can provide, and in turn can educate and entertain the community. It’s a mutually beneficial relationship that I hope perseveres. Keep sending stuff to editor@rawlinstimes.com.
Added distance was imposed both by the responsibilities of two publications plus the pandemic, but I give credit to those who acted as my eyes and ears on the ground. In addition to the talented stringers, I wish to acknowledge Cortney Yates in the Rawlins office. There is no job title that adequately encapsulates everything she does to keep the paper and its ever-fluctuating staff on track, but I’m thankful for what she did to improve my understanding, attitude and outlook.
My name and tenure will steadily fade from memory, but I’m proud of the work that has been added to the archive. It’s a blessing to be part of something greater than yourself. Thank you for sharing your stories with me. I look forward to good Times ahead.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.