Printed below the fold in tiny font, the headline’s right there on the front page of the January 30, 1919 edition of the Rawlins Republican: “Flu ban lifted.”
“The epidemic which started some time in the early fall seems to have entirely subsided,” the story reads. “It is estimated by local health officers that the epidemic is responsible for the death of approximately one hundred and fifty Carbon County residents.”
October 1918 was when the city of Rawlins was instructed by Washington D.C. to follow all rules and instructions to combat the spread of Spanish Flu, which claimed upwards of 100 million lives world wide depending on who you talk to.
All public meetings, all public schools and all places of amusement were shuttered. People were advised not to spit on sidewalks or anywhere else. Societies, churches and other places also shut their doors. This includes saloons and places of strong drink.
Still, when the roosters came home to roost, that many died in the county. And some of these residents were highly revered individuals.
There was Francis Edwin Roberts, an exceedingly well known Rawlins stockman. People described him as affable and pleasant.
There was Martin Johnson, a Hanna-born Navy man. Just days before he died of Spanish Flu, he received word of his acceptance to the naval training academy in Annapolis, Maryland. His ambition was to enter that academy.
There were Mr. and Mrs. Pearson (first names unreported), a couple that engaged in the Tie Camp, whatever that is. There, Mr. Pearson was a teamster and Mrs. Pearson, a cook. Their headstones are somewhere in the Rawlins Cemetery.
Actually, Mr. and Mrs. Pearson were two of four people, in one day at this Tie Camp, to have succumbed to Spanish Influenza. All four of them were reported in the same obituary.
Around this same time, local health officer Dr. Swisher (first name also unreported) estimated that Rawlins had approximately 40 cases of Spanish flu.
“The Doctor advises that great care should be taken at any stage of attack for the reason that some cases develop a number of diseases which are frequently proving fatal,” one Republic report reads. “Those commonly developed are pneumonia, inflammation of the ear, and meningitis.”
The report further states that Spanish Influenza resembles a very contagious kind of cold. When infected, people get fever, pains in the head, eyes, ears, back or other parts of the body.
Another report in October 1918 states that the flu in Rawlins is on the decline. Less cases are being reported. In other parts of the county, however, “conditions are not nearly so favorable.”
In Medicine Bow, Hanna and at Lost soldier, the epidemic is still raging. Meanwhile, Snake River and Saratoga are having “a great number of cases and not enough doctors to care for half of them.”
“It is understood that a number of cowboys are affected on the river – their employers being very much concerned about the situation,” the report states.
Bear in mind there’s still a war going on. In those days, the average newspaper reader was already being bombarded with the names of their fallen neighbors.
With an ominous Spanish Influenza mandate above the fold, word of Mr. Peter Arthurs from Hanna being killed in action is being reported at bottom left rail. In a January 1918 Republican edition, there’s a quarter-page advertisement using trench warfare as a sales pitch to buy Goodrich Tires.
In another January edition, it reports that Encampment’s Martin Johnson and Saratoga’s Richard England were sent to France by the government because of their “remarkable” sharpshooting skills. The two Carbon County boys took first and second place during a rifle shooting contest at Ft. Lewis, Washington.
So what is the reader more concerned about – war or flu? From the looks of it, before flu bans were set in place, local basketball and baseball games still occurred. Advertisements encouraging people to attend a play at the local Opera House littered the pages.
Again, this was 100 years ago, a time when life was cheaper and quicker. When there’s people dying out in the fields from switch engine accidents, when there’s people dying overseas by the boatload, what’s another 150-200 local lives lost to influenza?
Do the math. Reports of the Spanish Influenza first hit the newsstands in the summer of 1918, when it was identified in military personnel. Varying reports suggest the flu was identified either in late 1917 or spring of 1918.
And even though the news didn’t globalize until the summer of 1918, it wasn’t until that October the city of Rawlins began cracking down in the name of combating the spread of Spanish Influenza. To add insult to injury, the news was propagandized in an effort to keep the public at ease.
Sounds familiar.
It wasn’t until April 1, 2020 when the local medical community decided to start reporting that they’re treating people for novel coronavirus-like illness rather than the actual real deal, which suggests there’s way more cases of actual COVID-19 infections in Carbon County than originally reported.
The first coronavirus case in the county was reported quite literally weeks ago.
Moreover, the Rawlins hospital has in the past refused to answer questions about how many ventilators and swabs they actually have. They even publicly admitted they withheld such information because they did not want to stir up the very public in which they’re charged with protecting.
As of Friday, novel coronavirus in the U.S. has so far wiped out a city almost the size of Rock Springs.
Nevertheless, the city of Rawlins, the local hospital board, the Carbon County Commission and other various entities continue to ignore Gov. Mark Gordon’s strongly-worded advisory folks to remain home.
Local government, of course, needs to run. That’s non-negotiable. It is, however, the 21st century. They need to find a better way to go about conducting public affairs.
Or else, perhaps, we’ll say goodbye to the next Francis Edwin Roberts, the next Martin Johnson and the next Mr. and Mrs. Pearson.
