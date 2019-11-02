The City of Rawlins loves its public spaces. They love public spaces so much, they’re looking to spend $395,000 on a new recreational fishing pond.
What will be constructed in a storm runoff area known as “Tin Can Hill,” a former landfill directly south of the jail, residents could see a couple man-made bodies of water loaded with whatever fish that can survive.
Bass and walleye are my favorites. Trout ain’t so bad either.
Of that unofficial bill, a reserved $175,000 will come directly from the city budget, while another $220,000 will be appropriated by Wyoming Game and Fish.
On top of loving to beautify what many consider an eyesore, the city also loves to promote local business. So, in accordance with a local developer who looks to erect a new multimillion-dollar apartment complex, the city intends to provide this particular developer with dirt excavated from the fish pond project, which will subsequently be used for grading and flood plain adjustments.
This way, the cost savings alone makes the private development viable. Without it, Tin Can Hill will remain an abandoned wasteland of dirt and sagebrush, hence further disincentivizing any potential industries from opening shop in Rawlins.
Of course, any new development is key to making the city a better place. New developments mean new money. New money means the juice is worth the squeeze. Next thing you know Rawlins will turn into the next Silicon Valley, and we’ll have scores of Mark Zuckerberg lookalikes roaming the streets.
But there’s a few problems with this.
For one, there are already public amenities here that the city has a tough time with financially. The golf course, for instance, which rightfully should dot any cityscape, reports revenue losses each year. Just goes to show how much maintenance mula it takes to work on your backswing.
It’s not just that, however.
According to Rawlins’ fiscal year 2018-2019 report, the city is flooded with substantial maintenance projects and infrastructure needs. Here’s an abbreviated and assorted list taken nearly verbatim from what are considered “major issues of concern over the next five to ten years” for the Parks and Recreation Department.
1. Replacement of sand under playground equipment to safer materials such as manufactured wood chips or rubber to minimize fall injuries.
2. Deteriorating wood in parks structures, bollards, steps, retaining walls and gazebos.
3. City trees reaching end of lifespan, especially street trees, and the hazards and expense associated.
4. Replacement of tennis court playing surface at Key Club and Washington Parks.
5. Parking area improvements and road repairs (for outdoor shooting range).
6. Field maintenance and enhancement on the sports fields.
7. Facility updating to include carpet replacement, flooring, concrete wall cleaning, parking lot and outdoor building lighting and bathroom upgrades to the hand drying system.
8. Building expansion to better fit community needs for fitness, cardio equipment, weights and additional conference rooms.
9. Cardio equipment and weight room equipment replacement.
10. Continuing downturn in the economy. Losing population due to energy decline. People do not have as much money and they will not spend their disposable income if they think they are not getting a good value (this is in regards to the golf course).
But here the cards fall. Even though this list goes on and on in regards to the city’s several recreational amenities, which seem like they’ve only received “band aid” care for the past 30 years, it’s now time to add into the mix what can easily turn into a monetary nightmare.
Moreover, the city council itself has yet to even receive any sort of detailed project presentation from the developer. When a business intends on erecting a structure within municipal limits, shouldn’t that given business be obliged to publicly address permitting, costs and engineering proposals, especially when it coincides with a possible municipal project?
Instead, City Manager Scott Hannum has been privately meeting with project leaders, and, besides the almost $400,000 in estimated city and federal funds, close to nothing has yet been publicized.
Hannum did say during an Oct. 15 city council meeting, however, that “a report will soon be made regarding the perpetual maintenance costs for this project.”
This means sometime in the future the public is going to get a taste of maintenance costs.
What about infrastructural concerns? Will the structure follow city ordinances and regulations? Will the public be made aware that land under a storm runoff could be unstable, a sinkhole even?
What then?
What’s even more curious is that, in September, the city literally voted down a proposal that would require a council vote prior to any financial appropriations toward project costs. It was argued that such an added oversight would pose as too burdensome.
As for the fishing pond itself, there’s no other feeling like hooking an animated fish, but it’s clear the city first has bigger fish to fry.
But, like I say, Rawlins has a distinct lust for public spaces. Accompanying this thirst, however, seemingly comes a distinct lust for inflating their already inundated list of “major issues of concern over the next five to ten years.”
