Probably one of the best winters around.
Carve the fresh-powder slopes of the Sierra Madres on a snow machine. Hit Seminoe and ice fish for walleye and trout. Watch a guy on skis get towed by an actual horseman, before the skier launches off a jump at full speed.
There’s just something about this place – this hidden gem, this heaven on earth – that makes me smile when people ask why I don’t live in Jackson, Wyoming.
Maybe it’s the Midwest blood in me, but wintertime in Carbon County is my favorite.
When Mother Nature kindly blankets the Rocky Mountains with its voluminous powder, Rawlins turns into a cozy, sleepy mountain village. The Platte Valley, rich with unworldly beauty, transforms into a dreamland of rock and snow.
Salt-like white crystals cake the green, wing-like branches of river-valley spruce. Rambler rooftops bask under an attrition of flurries. Vapor trails boogie on top of the Saratoga hot springs.
Noses run wild.
This winter season is especially special, too. The Rawlins DDA/Main Street organization purchased a synthetic ice-rink from the City of Cheyenne, and it opens on Nov. 30 at Depot Park.
Surrounded by downtown’s frontier shops, with historic Rawlins Depot in the backdrop, people can rent skates and try not to fall flat on their faces, as they laugh like care-free fools. As a bonus, the money raised from the rentals will go toward a nonprofit.
Meanwhile, no winter season in Carbon County is right without it being ushered in by the lighting of the Christmas tree in Sinclair, which towers over you like one of the twinkling spires at the oil refinery.
The behemoth illuminated the night sky just yesterday.
Then, as we descend on December, in come all the festivals and quirky events to unfold throughout every corner of the county.
To start, Rawlins gets ready to host its annual Winterfest. Between Dec. 13-14, the downtown area will include live performances of “The Nutcracker,” a Starlight Christmas Parade as well as business raffles and open house, among other activities.
The best part of this sub-zero extravaganza, in my mind, is when solid blocks of ice are plunked along Cedar Street. Various chainsaw-wielding artists then slice into the ice, eventually creating what can be described as frozen, smooth statues.
Down in the Platte Valley, the jovial, holiday aura also reigns supreme.
The annual Christmas Parade invades Saratoga’s First Street on the storybook evening of Dec. 7. Folks can bring their kids for a fun night of Kris Kringle, bright lights and dazzling floats.
The next week, the Platte Valley Community Center fills with people who want to decorate what seems to be an indoor forest of trees with holiday ornaments. This event is known as the “Festival of the Trees Gala and Auction,” a night of cocktails, appetizers and holiday celebration.
But enough of the holiday glee. For the more adventurous types, Carbon County has two main winter attractions. This includes January’s Saratoga Lake Ice-Fishing Derby and the Saratoga Skijoring event.
For the derby, anglers from not just the county but the state of Wyoming as well as neighboring states flock to Saratoga for two days of hookin’ trout. And instead of a fishing tourney that includes thousands of dollars in cash prizes, the lake resembles more of a party campground.
Yes, the event has its fair share of flat-bed pick-up trucks and standard fishing shacks, but it’s not uncommon to see people pitch makeshift, Civil War-era tents, loading them with as many cases of cheap beer they can hold.
But by far the single-most defining element of Carbon County winter has got to be skijoring.
Like I mentioned before, this piece of creative debauchery involves two people: one skier, one horseman. Down in the valley there’s a track (Buck Springs) interspersed with jumps. The horseman tows the skier through the track, as the skier hits those jumps, trying not to eat it every time on the landing.
Spectators, meanwhile, come and go from the local bars and restaurants in downtown Saratoga, as they have themselves a blast.
Yes, Carbon County sure has its fair share to do when old man winter comes around. And, along with what I’ve mentioned here, there are plenty more activities and events complementing this winter season.
Can’t wait.
