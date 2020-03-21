Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R., Ky.) introduces a $1 trillion emergency stimulus package. President Donald Trump considers appropriating National Guard and FEMA. In Italy, more than 3,400 people have perished.
Meanwhile, there’s a worldwide shortage of testing kits. Toilet paper has become more valuable than gold.
In Rawlins, the medical community has activated an emergency operations center. During a press conference on Friday, Regional Health Supervisor Jacquelin Wells said although there are zero confirmed cases in Carbon County, coronavirus is “expected” to “reach most of Wyoming.”
Despite this disconcerting appraisal of reality, Memorial Hospital of Carbon County Regional Nurse Christina Baugh, when pressed, opted not to disclose certain information regarding hospital affairs.
Someone asked via online about the amount of ventilators the hospital has. Additionally, that same person asked about how the hospital is dealing with patient overflow, if there is any.
In response, Baugh seemed more concerned about “easing fears” than providing information that could prove vital to public health and safety.
“I’m choosing not to answer your questions directly,” she said, “because I do not think they are helpful on their own.”
“I do not think specifics are helpful,” she later added, “and they will not bring anyone peace of mind.”
Let’s forget the fact that she’s saying this during a press conference. Granted, no one wants to incite panic, but nurses aren’t politicians. Baugh’s answer (or lack thereof) completely undermines the very essence of medical care. If something’s wrong, the public, rich or poor, pays extremely good money to find out what that is so as it’s nipped in the butt immediately.
Instead, the Rawlins public is kept in the dark. The public has zero idea as to how many people in Carbon County have actually been swabbed. The public has zero idea as to how many ventilators, how many beds and how many nurses there are at the hospital.
This abstinence to tell the public these vital pieces of information is a flagrant foul against trust.
And this undoubtedly begs the question: Is the hospital adequately prepared? If not, that information needs to be publicized. The medical community needs to stop beating around the bush. Time is of the essence.
Despite all this madness, the recent pandemic life amid coronavirus has still somewhat flourished in Rawlins. A number of bars and restaurants were still accessible earlier this week. Patrons still frequented shops and small businesses. On Tuesday, the city council still welcomed its more civically-inclined residents.
But on Thursday, Gov. Mark Gordon dropped the ball. Bars, restaurants, gyms and similar communal spaces were issued to close. Business owners can now only provide curbside and delivery services.
As of Friday, commerce in Carbon County is eerily quiet. The loss of money emits an almost deafening silence, it seems. Downtown Rawlins. Facebook pictures I’ve seen of Downtown Saratoga... The regulars are clearly sequestered. The gaming machines are empty. No more “usuals” until April 3.
This stark reality sparks major debate. Why take all these precautions? People need to make money. People need to feed their kids.
On Thursday, Rawlins DDA/Main Street released an online survey asking the public what they think should happen when it comes to local commerce. The major question is how the community makes up for some serious lost revenue.
At the federal level, McConnell’s stimulus package includes up to $300 billion in loans to small businesses. The loans will be based on an applicant’s monthly payroll mortgage, rent, utility payments, and other debt obligations from the previous year.
At the local scale, I’ve already witnessed some unique ways business owners are adapting. One downtown Rawlins bar and grill offers a 10% discount for curbside pickup “or… five canned beers for free.”
Another downtown restaurant, a dine-in, pickup only pizza parlor, is now delivering. Local Mexican joints, which are “foodie” staples, are also now delivering.
Amid the area’s entrepreneurial ingenuity, people still need to remember that this pandemic is serious. Although the New York Times reported on Friday that hot spots in China aren’t seeing new cases sprout up, people are still dying.
And here we are, the Rawlins public, nothing but mushrooms in the closet.
