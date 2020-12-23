An interview with the coach
How’s the season going so far?
- It’s different, we’re just happy to be playing, it’s great to see the kids, they’re enjoying it — they missed out on so much last spring.
- They were able to do a little bit of weight lifting — it’s nice to get back to some--not normal, but we’re playing basketball.
- So far the kids have done a good job — they understand what is at stake — more than I could
How are things going with COVID considerations?
- Our varsity is practicing separate — if you get quarantined it’s a big deal, every game counts
- We practice separate form everyone else — JV and freshmen are practicing together
- Temp checks, gators on at all times except when we’re up and down the court--some kids are choosing to wear them at all times
- Bring their own water bottles
- One basketball per kid, cleaning up after they’re done — distancing when we’re not up and down
- It’s a battle for everyone — no jump ball
- Biggest considering: no fans — once the game starts...usually on the road you get raunchy crowds, it’s pretty low key--can only attend the session your kids are playing in.
- We’re getting a game before
- We’re missing out on a lot of tournaments — usually have seven games but this year will only have three
- Can only dress 12 kids for varsity — we have some evenly talented kids that I’d get a long, thorough look at — games got cut by over half
- When we come back after Christmas we want to get a more trimmed down line up--when march comes might usually only
- Missed out on hosting a tournament
- Have to spend more time on conditioning — when you’re only getting three games, taking a week off, getting back to square one.
Any seniors you’re excited about?
- Mitchel — -was all-conference last year
- Colton Ice
- Mario Guerror — rejoined us, played basketball and is back this year
- Javen — came from South Carolina, is about 6’5” — 6’6” — getting to know him, had a great practice — has a long ways to go in terms of getting to know us and get himself into basketball shape
- Ashton Barto — All-State (as a sophomore)
- We’re either 6’2” or we’re 5’8” — love this group of kids, they come in and listen and have great attitudes.
Any younger kids you’re excited about getting some varsity time?
- We have Dien Hensen up with us and he’s an athlete, definitely has a lot of work to do — has gotten away with being the fastest and most athletic, so he’s playing majority at JV
Who are you excited to match up against this season?
- Looking at Themop — they’re our next match up — they’re a scary team, super scrappy-— you’re scared your kids can fall into some bad habit. They are one of the best coached teams in the conference
- We faced them last year at regionals, first round — ended up being a 10 point win, only up two with three minutess left in the game
- Won two more after that and came in with the regional title
- No sense in looking at other teams, focusing on ourselves, piecing together what’s working for us — just keeping it simple, have a new kid out of Laramie, Eli Kern — piecing thighs together and figuring out roles, piercing.
- I pouted for most of the shutdown and pandemic — it’s a new season, Worland is probably still the team to beat — returned two out of three all-staters...I look at our side, Douglas is looking good and much improved — it’ll be a good head-to-head race on the east side.
- It’ll be a competitive year
- The set-up of the regional tournament wont’ be usual — win and go to state, lose and go home, instead of the whole tournament
- Seeding this year will be more important than ever — there might not be an easy path
- We start looking at seeding in February— it’ll be important this year.
- We missed out on three-four practices we would have had before open gym. After the Riverton game I had to think back and realized we had the minimum amount of practices — I was watching film Saturday and came back Monday ready to go.
How’s the Flaming Gorge tournament looking for you?
- Will only get one game — early afternoon at about 2:40 — Thermop will be bumped up. Haven’t looked at Bear Lake, ID...will have a walk through
- Come back Monday, and
- Normally would get 3-4 games on the weekend.
- Once we come back in January and February it’s jammed packed.
