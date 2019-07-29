Irrigation water is the likely source of an e.coli contamination in Franklin City’s water source, say Franklin City officials.
One of the springs used by the city to provide culinary water to its citizens “appears to have surface water impacting it,” said Brian Tolbert, who manages the system for the city. The contaminant was identified Sunday with the help of the city of Richmond, Utah, said Mayor Todd Hawkes. State agencies were not open until Monday.
However, the city officials feel that the city’s culinary water also had enough chlorine in it to render the e.coli ineffective, said the mayor.
Because the state agency was not open, the results identifying e.coli was not certified, so the city decided to “err on the side of caution” and issue the boil order, he said.
Tolbert said he turned the source out of the city’s system, flushed the system, and the boil order was issued.
Since Sunday evening, residents were being told to use bottled water for drinking, tooth brushing and other household uses in which water is consumed. In lieu of bottled water, officials warned water should not be ingested without boiling it first for at least one minute.
A new water sample was taken to the Idaho Department of Water Quality first thing Monday morning, and test results may be available by the end of the day, but are not expected for 24 hours, said city administrator Tami Midzinski.
The public will be notified as soon as they city is, she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.