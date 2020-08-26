Preston Police Department
Aug. 12: Conducted a VIN inspection. Assisted the ambulance with a citizen who complained of chest pain. Investigated a report of child neglect for Child Protective Services. Responded to a two vehicle accident and a report of disorderly conduct. Assisted two citizens who were locked out. Investigated a suspicious vehicle.
Aug. 13: Investigated a report of a suspicious vehicle and another report of fraud. Assisted another agency and checked on two terminated 911 calls. Responded to a traffic accident. Assisted another agency with a citizen who had fallen. Investigated report of a domestic dispute. Transported a prisoner. Responded to a threat of a suicidal citizen.
Aug. 14: Responded to report of an individual with mental issues at Franklin County Medical Center. Checked into two reports of a traffic hazard. Assisted two citizens, one of which was locked out. Assisted another agency with a welfare check. Responded to a fire alarm. Assisted a second agency.
Aug. 15: Conducted two welfare checks following two terminated 911 calls. Responded to a report of an animal problem. Assisted a citizen. Followed up on a terminated 911 call. Cited a driver for reckless driving. Assisted the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. Assisted a citizen who was locked out.
Aug. 16: Responded to report of a suspicious incident. Assisted a citizen. Responded to report of a suicide threat or attempt. Assisted the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. Served a warrant.
Aug. 17: Investigated a report of a suspicious incident. Assisted three citizens and responded to report of stolen property. Conducted a VIN inspection. Assisted with a medical issue and a citizen who was locked out of her vehicle. Responded to a report of custodial interference.
Franklin County Sheriff’s Office
Aug. 14: Assisted a citizen in a civil dispute over property lines. Received report of possible neglect from Health and Welfare which was investigated. Looked into a noise complaint at Glendale Reservoir and another of two adult females fighting.
Aug. 15: Investigated reports of threats/harassment, an animal problem, and a terminated 911 call. Responded to report of trespassing in a civil property dispute and a report of fraud. Assisted a citizen and checked on a terminated 911 call. Unable to locate juveniles reportedly hanging unsafely from the flume and an injured deer near 2200 E. Highway 36. Responded to report of missing individuals on Bear River near 2200 E. Highway 36.
Aug. 16: Responded to a one-vehicle crash with injuries and to a grassfire caused by a downed, arcing live power line. Transported a prisoner and a second adult female prisoner to Cache County Jail.
Aug. 17: Investigated a report of someone smelling smoke, another report of harassment, a suspicious package, and a reported theft. Transported a prisoner.
Aug. 18: Assisted another agency and two citizens. Responded to a report of a dead individual. Arrested one adult for not having a CDL license, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of paraphernalia. Assisted Preston Police on a medical call. Picked up a juvenile male at the detention center and transported him home. Responded to a complaint of a noisy animal. Transported a prisoner. Shot a deer that was hit by a ca, which then left the scene.
Aug. 19: Assisted a citizen, with a dispute between neighbors, and probation with a search warrant. Investigated an animal noise complaint and responded to a cow versus car accident with no injuries. Unlocked a vehicle.
Aug. 20: Conducted three welfare checks, assisted two citizens and two agencies. Transported a prisoner. Responded to a report of a domestic dispute and an accident.
Court Sentences
Haven Whitney Garr, 37, Preston, was fined $226 for violating the limitation or conditions of a motor carrier special permit.
