The Indians are currently tied with Jerome and Wood River at 4-1-1 for second place in the district standings. They have a second chance at Century who sits at the top of the district on Monday, Sept. 16 at 4:30 p.m. It would be a prodigious statement if the Indians can pick up a win against the undefeated Diamondbacks.
It was a good week for Preston with big district wins over Minico and Canyon Ridge. On the road at Canyon Ridge Sept. 11, Kadin Reese put one in for the Indians in the first half for an important 1-0 lead. The River Hawks equalized the score before the end of the half adding some pressure to an already intense game. Coach Kira Mathews was pleased with their level of play in the half but felt they really started to click in the second.
Ramon Rodriguez made it 2-1 on a ball from Garrett Kelley in the second half and that was all the team needed for the win. Coach Mathews felt a key aspect was the play of keeper Zach Burnett. “Zach had a heck of a game,” she said. “He made some great saves that kept us in the game.”
Dax Golightly put the Indians on the scoreboard in the opening minute of the 5-1 home victory over Minico on Sept. 9. The Spartans scored their only goal of the game in the half but were stymied the rest of the game.
Kadin Reese made it 2-1 before the end of the half en route to a hat trick in the game. Two more from Reese in the second half plus a free kick that led to a goal by Ramon Rodriguez gave the Indians a sizable lead over Minico blunting some of their intensity. The win was a great way to prep for their road game against Canyon Ridge.
