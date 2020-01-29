CASPER – The Rawlins Times captured nine “Pacemaker” accolades during this year’s Wyoming Press Association awards ceremony.
Held Jan. 23-25 at Casper’s Ramkota Inn, Rawlins Times Editor Ray K. Erku and former Sports Editor Jordyn J. Bennett were recognized in seven respective “small weekly” categories. Among them, the local paper nabbed three first-place awards, as well as three second places and three honorable mentions.
With that, the Rawlins Times has now accumulated 11 WPA honors since 2018.
Here are the individual awards received by Rawlins Times staffers at the convention:
Sports news
• Second place, “At any cost-A,” Jordyn J. Bennett
• Honorable mention, “Like nothing we’ve ever seen…,” Jordyn J. Bennett
Feature story
• First place, “Bark worse than bite,” Ray K. Erku
• Honorable mention, “I just want to clear my name,” Ray K. Erku
Governmental issue reporting
• First place, “Courthouse cosmetics,” Ray K. Erku
Sports feature story
• First place, “Rider redeemed,” Ray K. Erku
Arts/entertainment/culture reporting
• Second place, Ray K. Erku
Business/energy reporting
• Second place, Ray K. Erku
Photography: wildlife
• Honorable mention, “Two-pronged plan,” Ray K. Erku
