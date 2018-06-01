A dialogue with the Daily: Alicia Ervin, Dental Hygienist in Rawlins

Open wide.
You may hear the dental drill bit buzzing in the back of your head, but that can prove to be a common misperception when it comes to the dental office.
Instead, when it comes to oral hygiene, if a person can stay adequately up to date with their checkups, that scary drill sound can switch to squeaky clean screech across the sparkly windows of your enamel.
No matter what you hear, for Alicia Ervin, a dental hygienist with Aspen Valley Dental in Rawlins, is adamant when it comes to maintaining a good pair of pearly whites. Not only is it good for your oral health, it’s beneficial to your overall health.
To sink a bit more teeth into the matter, the Rawlins Daily Times recently caught up the Ervin for a quick Q&A appointment.
RDT: Please state your name.
Ervin: Alicia Ervin.
RDT: And what do you?
Ervin: I am a dental hygienist.
RDT: How long have you been a dental hygienist?
Ervin: I have been a dental Hygienist for eight years.
RDT: What are your credentials?
Ervin: I went to Pacific University in Forest Grove, Oregon. I graduated with my bachelors of science in dental hygiene in 2010. Before that I was a dental assistant. So, total, about 15 years in dentistry.
RDT: Are you from Oregon?
Ervin: Yes.
RDT: Whereabouts?
Ervin: Gold Beach. I grew up on the Oregon coast.
RDT: What attracted you to the dental industry?
Ervin: When I was in high school I had to get braces and I had to go through surgeries for my jaw, so It sparked my interest in wanting to do that. I started dealing with this thing in high school which was part of our graduation requirement to have a work job experience, so I started working in my senior year of high school.
RDT: As far as having braces in high school, can you speak on behalf of that group in America?
Ervin: It’s hard because I felt like you’re late in the game getting them, but it wasn’t too bad. I would coordinate it with my prom dresses, the colors, you know? So I didn’t feel out of place. My high school’s very small. We had like 300 kids total in my high school, so it wasn’t horrible.
RDT: What was it like to finally get them taken off?
Ervin: It was awesome. I got them off right before my senior prom, so that was really fun. I actually ended up having to do more oral surgery after that, but it was just nice. I understand living in a rural community. I had to go an hour and half for Ortho appointments, so I understand the community here as far as like not having access to a close dentistry and Ortho.
RDT: Is it imperative to have these options more localized?
Ervin: It makes in more convenient for people to not to have to travel. Like, taking time off work, taking away from school… I mean, I’d miss a whole day of school to go to an Ortho appointment. I’d have to take the time off of work to go an hour and a half there to get it done. To have access is nice, but it’s not always guaranteed when you live in rural areas where everything’s isn’t a dense population and spread out.
RDT: What keeps a person from going to the dentist?
Ervin: It’s always good to do maintenance, which is the cleaning, at least every six months. Some people can get away with a little bit longer, but it’s rare. But, really, just having good brushing habits; definitely flossing. Those people don’t want to floss because they think brushing takes care of it, but it doesn’t get in between there. Once food gets stuck in there it’s kind of a breeding ground for bacteria. That’s how your gums bleed, and that’s when people say, ‘I don’t want to floss because my gums bleed.’ But if you’re more proactive about flossing and brushing and keeping up with your regular main appointments, you just come for cleanings twice a year and you’re good.
RDT: What’s the epitome of the perfect patient?
Ervin: The perfect patients – they’re cleanings don’t take very long, they don’t have any tarter buildup, there’s hardly any plaque, there’s no bleeding; it’s just pretty much scraping off a few here and there, and then polishing, getting their checkup and they’re done fairly quickly. They’re not involved like someone who hasn’t been in 10, 20 years.
RDT: What happens when you neglect your teeth?
Ervin: So, sometimes the people who we see – if your teeth are neglected – they’ll have undiagnosed diabetes. Diabetes is in relation to the health of the teeth, the bone around the teeth, the gum tissue. So, sometimes, when I was in school we would diagnose people with diabetes without even knowing that they were diabetic because of their gum tissue. People who have heart disease, smoking, those things; smoking can lead to periodontal disease, which affects the teeth. It’s your mouth – that’s your portal for food and water and air and breathing, so that’s the first spot that if it isn’t being taken care of, you have that bacteria. And that’s being released into your systemic body, which can affect, like I said, diabetes, heart disease, bone loss around the teeth. There’s even been cases with pregnancy. If you’re pregnant and you don’t have super good oral hygiene, there’s a thing called pregnancy gingivitis.
RDT: Pregnancy gingivitis?
Ervin: It’s a thing, yeah. Your body is creating more hormones because you’re pregnant, and so, sometimes, that causes the gums to swell more and bleed more. But then, when you’re not pregnant, the hormones calm down and it goes away. But, sometimes, when you have perio disease when you’re pregnant, that can affect the baby. You can have a low birth weight baby, you can have an early baby – it’s all related. They have even done studies on stillborn babies that were born, and bacteria from the mom’s mouth was found in the baby’s stomach. So, it’s people who just think, ‘Oh, you know, I don’t want to go because the dentist is horrible, no one likes the dentist, no one likes to come.’ But it’s a good benefit to take care of yourself, and it starts with your mouth.
RDT: When stragglers do finally show, how do you make it the most soothing experience possible?
Ervin: It’s usually people with anxiety. So, I try my best to work with those who have anxiety. I try and just let them do what they want to do. I explain everything very elaborately. I tell them at each point what I’m doing, what this is for, what this means, what that means. And I just try and go in their comfort level. Some people they get upset; they cry, they’re anxious. We do have headphones and TV and things like that that distract them, or we encourage them to bring their own music… But mostly just comforting them and just takin your time and not rushing it. Because it’s always like, ‘My mouth is the worst.’ So you want to make them feel like, ‘You’re not, you’re normal, it’s not as bad as you think.’
RDT: Are there any types of liquids and foods people consume which are detrimental to your teeth?
Ervin: Soda. Anything really acidic. So, like, obviously Mountain Dew is horrible. Soda is just acidic and has the sugar. A lot of people, that’s they’re thing. They don’t smoke, but ‘I want my soda, I want my diet soda.’ There’s this thing called meth mouth. Meth mouth can sometimes mimic soda mouth. I’ve seen somebody who drinks strictly soda all the time and their mouth looks exactly the same as the meth mouth, because the soda has decayed their teeth. Also, for foods, if you’re not brushing that off, the plague, that white fuzzy stuff, is really acidic. If you’re not brushing it off, it causes wear on the teeth.
RDT: What do you provide your patients here?
Ervin: We accept new patients. They come in and they usually get the x-rays and the exam. If I can do the cleaning that day – if they’re not really complicated – we can do the cleaning. I do periodontal cleanings; I see children as young as young as two.
RDT: What’s the oldest patient you see?
Ervin: I think we have a patient who’s 98.
RDT: Finally, what do you love most about this job?
Ervin: The thing that I love about dental hygiene is it feels like you’re making a difference and you’re connecting with somebody and educating. Most people are like, ‘Don’t you get tired of doing the same thing every day?’ But it’s not the same thing every day, because everybody’s different, everyone’s mouth is different, everyone’s personality, history, is all different. And getting to know your patients – how was your vacation six months ago, or how was your son’s wedding? I don’t know… I’ve just always liked helping people.
