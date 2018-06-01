The names listed are people who have been arrested and are innocent until proven guilty. If your name has appeared in the blotter and you are not charged with the offense or are found not guilty, contact the Daily Times at 307-324-3411 and that information will be printed.
RAWLINS FIRE
May 30
9th Street, Rawlins, medical assist.
East Murray, Rawlins, medical assist.
8th Street, Rawlins, medical assist.
Pershing Street, Rawlins, medical assist.
Code Enforcement: 11 follow-ups, 3 assist other agency, 1 citizen assist.
CARBON COUNTY FIRE
May 30
No Reports.
RAWLINS POLICE
May 30
21 total calls: 26 911 calls, 1 arrest, 2 traffic offenses, 1 animal, 1 ambulance, 1 accident, 1 juvenile, 1 assault.
CARBON COUNTY SHERIFF
May 30
Jessica Blake, 28, of Rawlins, warrant arrest.
Jordean Cushing, 22, of Saratoga, warrant arrest.
Xavier Eason, 24, of Lauderdale, FL, aiding and abetting the commsn of a crime, interference with peace officer.
Edward Lonon Jr., 30, of Lauderdale, FL, aiding and abetting the commsn of a crime, interference with a peace officer.
Robin Means, 45, of Rawlins, warrant arrest.
Taylor Sipe, 35, of Encampment, violation of protection order.
Lonnie Thomas, 38, of Rawlins, interference with peace officer, driving while license suspended – 2nd offense.
