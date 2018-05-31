Carbon County Female Athlete of the Spring

RAWLINS — It was just nine months ago Rawlins High School freshman Sydney Thorvaldson was gearing up for her first high school race.
There was nothing but anticipation for the freshman entering her rookie cross country season in August after putting together a stellar middle school career, and everyone wanted to see what she’d do on the next level.
Closing the book on her first year of high school, Thorvaldson has already proven to be the best runner in the state when it comes to long distance.
“It’s hard to explain the excitement that comes from people knowing who I am,” Thorvaldson said. “It’s just really cool that people are like, ‘Oh, that’s Sydney.’”
It reflects on a national scale. Thorvaldson has already participated on a at the Nike Cross Country Nationals (NXN) in December, and is headed to N.C. in June for Nike Track and Field nationals. She earned All-American at NXN after placing ninth out of 198 runners.
Rawlins Head Coach Nancy Steinberg admitted her apprehensions about how her star runner would perform after never losing a race in junior high, but now that she’s shown she’s the best around, those worries no longer exist.
“She is an amazing athlete student and young lady,” Steinberg said. “She is wonderful to coach and to teach in class.”
Steinberg has no reason to be concerned with Thorvaldson’s classroom work ethic as a 4.0-student, and has even less to be concerned with on the track.
Thorvaldson has not lost a race in the state over 1600-meters. The state winner of 800-, 1600- and 3200-meter runs, she broke the 3A record in the mile and two-mile at the Wyoming High School 3A State Championship in April.
“They announced it over the whole stadium,” Thorvaldson said. “I’ve been working for those goals all year, so it was really important to me.”
She’s is also working her way up the ladder to run the 400-meter dash.
She competed on the second place 1600-meter sprint medley relay team at state. Steinberg said she loves the relay, but as Thorvaldson develops over the years, it’ll be a tough decision to make.
“She works hard to improve her sprints, and I'm sure over time her 400 will drop more and more.” Steinberg said. “That will probably be a tough choice down the road.”
In not even a year Sydney has matured immensely.
She was once a naive freshman just happy to be in the race, and now is on her way to be a sophomore who recognizes how good she is, and confident in it.
“I just want to be ready for the years to come and set goals for the next year,” Thorvaldson said.
Those goals are set humbly and not without great effort.
“I just want to keep training and enjoying it like (I did) through the most part freshman year,” she said.
Thorvaldson already ranks among the top in school history — as well as her class — in multiple races in track and cross country and competes as one of the elite in the nation, looking to elevate even higher in the future.
“In track, I know she wants to break five minutes (in the mile) and to continue to move up the record board for the state,” her coach said. “She has the 3A records now for the mile and the two-mile, but now she will push for the (state) records.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.