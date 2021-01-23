Dr. Lincoln Westfall has joined the Memorial Hospital of Carbon County (MHCC) team. His practice includes a range of services from primary care to obstetrics to gastrointestinal endoscopy.
“The administrative team and selection committee [at MHCC] were very impressed with Dr. Westfall’s experience and his capability to perform a broad scope of services,” said Stephanie Hinkle, marketing, communications, and foundation director for MHCC. She added that he will be a great asset in expanding healthcare services throughout the county.
Before making the journey to Rawlins, Westfall treated in rural Washington where he practiced for nine years in a migrant farm worker community. Because of his experience with this population, he speaks fluent Spanish. In 2011, he completed his residency at the Family Medicine Spokane Rural Training Track in Colville, Wash. He graduated from medical school in 2008, earning his degree from Kirksville College of Osteopathic Medicine in Kirskville, Mo. Westfall has spent his entire career as a physician in rural areas.
“I grew up in small towns and tight knit communities. I also understand that there are many healthcare disparities in rural communities,” Westfall said of his propensity to treat in rural areas. He said that he always wants to be where he is needed most.
His passion for medicine surfaced during his missionary work for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He did his missionary work in Ukraine, where he put his study of the Russian language to use. While in Ukraine, he realized that he wanted to be a healer and work directly with people in need. He had earned an undergraduate degree in Russian, as well as computer and electrical engineering, from Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, Penn. After this fateful Ukraine trip, he shifted his focus to medicine.
Westfall is also fluent in German. He took medical school courses in Germany where he lived with his wife for several years.
“I want to respect and honor all cultures, and I love to connect with people in their native languages,” he said.
Westfall explained that his favorite thing about being a physician was the fact that people put so much trust in him, and that he is able to empower his patients to make healthier choices. He added that he prefers to focus on the patient as a whole, and hopes to help his patients discover their own value and potential.
Westfall has been grateful and heartened by the warm and welcoming Rawlins community. He looks forward to bringing his family to Wyoming after the school year ends. He explained that Rawlins was a
much bigger town than where he and his wife and four children came from, and they are excited to call this community home for many years to come.
Westfall is currently seeing patients, and will be treating in Rawlins and Saratoga.
