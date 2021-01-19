Vaccination Reminder For Upper Platte Valley Wednesday The 21St
Saratoga and Encampment are scheduled for their 70 and older vaccination clinics Wednesday, Jan. 21. No appointments are necessary. It is first come, first served. Saratoga has over 200 seniors over 70 years of age.
Saratoga’s shot clinic will be in the morning from 9 a.m. - noon and Encampment’s clinic will be from 1 - 3 p.m.
As for location, Encampment’s clinic is still being held at their Senior Center. Saratoga’s clinic, however, has been moved from their senior center to the Platte Valley Community Center.
Saratoga’s Senior Center like most of them across the county is small and not easy to use for other purposes. Also, the shots are scheduled for the morning, right when the center is busy preparing hot meals they serve every day.
Saratoga has a large and easily accessible community center, which is used for most public gatherings including voting, blood drives and health fairs.
Questions began being asked after the first location was announced for Saratoga and other towns. Why were the senior centers being used across the county when at least three towns, Saratoga, Encampment and Baggs, have community centers they could use.
As a result, the decision was made b the County Health Department to move the vaccination site to the Community Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.