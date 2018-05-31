Robert W. Duncan, 86, of Rawlins passed away May 28, 2018 at the Wyoming Medical Center in Casper. He was born Oct. 7, 1931 in Shipman, IL. The family will hold services at a later date.
Tributes and condolences may be offered online at www.jacobycares.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.