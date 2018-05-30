Encampment graduate overcomes adversity, takes in sights and sounds

Encampment — More than 150 Carbon County high school seniors capped off their early education careers with weekend graduation ceremonies.
While some graduates received medals, extra scholarships and spoke of their future college plans, others simply took in the special moments of highlight videos and speeches from their seats.
Among those quit students was Encampment senior Chad Ralston, who sat in the back row during his graduation, showing only a few signs of facial expressions.
While some of his classmates waited with anticipation of possibly receiving one of the local last minute college scholarships during the graduation, Ralston worked to take in what could possibly be his only graduation opportunity.
Ralston approached the graduation with a sense of gratification for his accomplishment and a feeling of completion.
Expecting not to go to college, Ralston said prior to graduating that he was excited for the unique opportunity to get on stage with people he had gotten to know.
This was all after he attended more than 20 different schools due to having divorced parents who were both in the military, and having to overcome several disabilities.
“It was a challenge for me to make friends because every day we kept moving,” he said.
At one point, Ralston said he attended as many as three schools in one year due to moving between parents while they were on temporary duty assignments.
Settling down in Encampment midway through his high school career with his dad, Mark Ralston, Chad expressed the importance of finally being in one spot.
“It was so great,” he said. “I have been trying to make a lot of friends here.”
Chad said classmates Charles Watts, Cody Cor and Dalton Taylor were three people whom he considered most as friends.
Watching his son from the front row of the audience, Ralston’s father shed many tears
throughout the graduation. This current of tears flowed from the past.
“When he was seven he basically had a stroke,” Mark said. “(The disabilities) have made it difficult for him. He has had some learning disabilities he has had to overcome and some physical things. I am super, super proud to see this moment.”
Pausing before finishing his thought, Mark added that he is both excited and scared of his son Chad going out on his own.
“It has been a long time coming,” he said. “A lot of hardships, so I can’t be more proud of him, to see he has come this far and he is finally here at this stage in his life where he is finally coming out of school and getting ready to take life on his own.”
Finding it difficult to dedicate his son’s success to a few individuals, Mark said many teachers across the U.S. have had a hand in the process of helping him grow.
“I don’t think I could narrow it down to one person,” he said. “It just wouldn’t be fair to them. There are so many people that have touched his life and he has touched theirs.”
Walking to the front only to receive his diploma and to say goodbye to a few of those teachers, just like his classmates Chad left the stage to receive hugs from his favorite Encampment teachers waiting in a line at the edge of the gym.
Among them were special education teachers Cheryl Blake and Cheryl Munroe, who had taught him the life skills of baking and managing money.
“(Munroe) was teaching me how to bake right, because I really haven’t done cooking so much,” he said. “I’ve been trying new things like how to bake a cake and cupcakes.”
Dealing with short-term memory loss, Chad was unable to speak of actual situations he enjoyed most and only could give brief details.
Chad’s stepmother, Martha Ralston, having been apart of Chad’s life for many years, smiled throughout the graduation and said she was most proud of Chad for finding himself when he came out to Encampment and learning skills he will be able to use on his own.
“Once he finally realized the things he was doing were going to be for his future and he actually applied himself to it, like reading and things like that — he has had difficulties with his whole life — he has finally gotten to the point he can manage on his own,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.