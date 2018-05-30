RAWLINS — It’s hard to play a game without substitutes. It’s even harder to play with not enough people on the field.
Trailing the Cheyenne Hawks (1-0, 3-5) 7-1 in the bottom of the second inning on Saturday, Rawlins Generals’ (0-1, 0-1) Blane Mathill took the 90-foot sprint to first base to avoid getting out. Stretching to reach the bag before the throw made it to the first basemen, Mathill hit the front of the bag and somersaulted onto his back in agony.
Unable to walk, Mathill was carted off due to a leg injury and would miss the remainder of his team’s 16-2 loss.
Generals Head Coach Dean Samora had no updates on the severity of Mathill’s injury after the game.
“Hopefully he’s alright,” Samora said. “If not, we’ll get him back for playoffs, I guess.”
It was more than just losing a player — it was losing an entire position.
Rawlins had exactly enough players to fill every position on the field with Mathill there. With him gone, the Generals were stuck with just two athletes covering the outfield, which left giant gaps.
For two innings, the Generals held their own, holding the Hawks scoreless. In the bottom of the fourth inning, the absence of a ninth player began to take effect.
With runners on first and second, Rawlins had two outs. Benito Lopez stepped up to the plate for the Generals, but was turned around immediately after to go grab his glove.
Mathill was ahead of Lopez in the lineup. Instead of skipping to Lopez, it counted as an automatic out and a turn of the innings.
Samora brought his team in before they headed to the field and said,”It’s nothing we can do about it.”
It would be a saying that would linger through the remainder of the game.
The Hawks began to take advantage of the missing player and put the ball in the empty slots of the field, hitting two doubles and a triple their opening bats. Cheyenne scored five runs in the fifth inning before Rawlins took back the plate.
“It was hard watching from the dugout, watching the balls drop that we could’ve got with nine players” Samora said. “But our players realized that we’ve got to move on and keep our heads up.”
The Generals were able to grab a run after Brian Paulsen stole home. Paulsen put the score at 12-2, but an aggressive attempt to evade the mercy rule as another player tried to steal home shortly after would be thwarted, bringing the Generals to two outs before the inning was ended on a caught pop fly.
Again, the Hawks would seize the opportunity that the Generals unwillingly gave to them and added four more runs to their total. Rawlins’ lead-off batters would each his singles to get on base, but would all eventually be tagged out to end the game.
“We had to play with eight, so it was super hard,” Samora said. “But our players adjusted. I was really proud of how they fought and stayed in it. They covered a lot of positions they haven’t played before.”
Generals’ Gunner Mayer scored the first run on a dash to home in the bottom of the first after taking advantage of an overthrown.
Depending on how severe Mathill’s injury is, he could miss a few weeks, or he could miss this season. With or without him, the Generals still don’t have enough people to fulfill the 12-person requirement on a roster to participate in the state tournament.
With high school spring sports at its end, maybe more players will take to the diamond as Samora continues searching for athletes.
“Now I just have to go recruit and get more numbers,” Samora said.
Rawlins next game is against the Douglas Cats (1-0, 7-1) at 4 p.m. June 5 at Douglas.
