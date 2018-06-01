RAWLINS — Republican Gubernatorial Candidate Dr. Taylor Haynes wasn’t able to take home the grand prize at his own event Saturday, but he still took a crack at it.
Haynes hosted the Target Shoot Competition this past weekend at the Rawlins Outdoor Shooting Range. While his shot hit closest to the bullseye, hosting the event disqualified him from being an actual contestant.
The $200 grand prize would go to Andrew Freeman of Hanna.
Haynes wasn’t able to claim much more than bragging rights, but did have a chance to win over county locals.
“The target shoot was a fun, successful event, and candidate Dr. Taylor Haynes was able to spend a lot of time talking to constituents,” Event Organizer Judy Raymond said.
Dawson Lee, 11, from Hanna won the youth division.
There are no events scheduled for Haynes to host, but the candidate will be in attendance at the Woodchoppers Jamboree and Rodeo in Encampment on June 16 and 17.
