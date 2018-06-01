This past weekend 82 students graduated from Rawlins High School. Fifty Seven percent of them, 47 students, graduated with college as well as high school credits; two of them will enroll in college next fall as sophomores.
While many of the students took classes from Western Wyoming Community College on-line, others took courses such as “American and Wyoming Government” or “Social Problems” on-site from local professors. Still others took skill-based, career-ready courses such as “Phlebotomy,” “Automotive Technology,” and “Welding” from instructors who were also teaching high school courses.
For the past several years, 84-86 percent of Rawlins High School students have passed their college-level classes with a grade of “C” or better. Not too shabby! Indeed, quite impressive.
The Carbon County Higher Education has always paid for these classes as part of the commitment to the community to provide higher educational opportunities. Over the past two years, however, the CCHEC budget has been cut by nearly 58% due to decreased tax revenue. For the upcoming year, CCHEC will only be able to pay for classes that meet certain “core” requirements.
Carbon County School District #1 has come to the rescue! At their most recent board meeting the CCSD trustees, at the recommendation of Superintendent Hamel, voted to keep the college enrollment program as is, with CCHEC paying for core classes and CCSD#1 paying for the remainder. For the foreseeable future, Rawlins High School students will be able to enroll in college classes that challenge them, excite them, and help them move forward with their educations or their careers.
We have reason to be proud of the class of 2018. They have been wonderful students; they will be solid citizens and they will chart paths to their own futures that will surprise and please us all. Some will continue to college and beyond. Some will stay in Carbon County to shoulder responsibilities for family businesses or to begin their own businesses.
As the Director of CCHEC, I am proud of the faculty and staff at CCHEC and CCSD#1 who are making this magic happen.
ROCK ON, Class of 2018!
Dave Throgmorton
Rawlins
