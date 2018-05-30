On Memorial Day, I stopped by the WWII Memorial which is located on the grounds of the Carbon County Courthouse at 5th and Pine streets. I was very upset that there was no flag flying above it. There is no flag pole directly behind it, so there should be a flag.
I would like to see a flag there as I am sure may Rawlins residents would.
