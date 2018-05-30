Living on the edge No. 5

Identity is a very slippery concept. Were I to ask, “Who are you?” What would you answer? Can you respond with only one word? How about two? Do you see yourself as an individual, or is your identity defined in relationship to others?
The answers to these questions are probably as diverse as is the readership of this newspaper. Who we are and how we see the world is a product of so many things. One way that we define ourselves, of course, is simply by looking in the mirror. But is it really that simple? Not at all. Because as much as identity is about who and what we perceive ourselves to be, identity is also about who we aren’t, who we don’t want to be, and who we can never imagine being.
So is that it? Again, no. Because one’s perception is half of the equation. What others see also is crucial. Our identities are formed not only by who we say we are but also, whether we like it or not, by what others say we are.
So what does all this really mean? Let me give a few examples to make my point. We use labels as conveniences, as if we know what these things mean. We might, for example, say someone is a “liberal” or a “conservative.” We think we know what these terms mean. Maybe we do, maybe we don’t. The thing is, they are labels, nothing more. And what we mean by them is subject to interpretation.
The same thing goes for pretty much all labels, regardless of context. How many times have you heard someone say something on the order of “He calls himself a Christian? Ha! What kind of Christian is he?!” Presumably we think we know what Christians are, how they should act, think, behave. But who is the gatekeeper? Who decides what Christian behavior is? How do we know when we’ve stepped out of bounds?
When it comes to religion or politics, some might argue, it’s easy. John 3:16, take it or leave it. Seems reasonable enough. The thing is, we live increasingly in an age when the barriers, borders, and boundaries of our lives are all slowly dissolving before our very eyes. At one time black was black, white was white. It was a no-brainer. But not anymore. Today, it seems, everything is blurred. And as a result, anybody can say or do anything, put a label on it, and get away with it.
Look at former President Obama. Now, to my mind it doesn’t really matter if you loved him or hated him. Either way, it should be obvious that many feared him – in fact, even though he’s out of office, to some he’s still a bogeyman of sorts. Why? Some say it’s just pure racism. He’s black, end of story. I disagree with this pat answer, and would suggest it’s more than that. Obama defied every rule in the book. Is he black? Yes. White? Yes. Christian? Yes. Muslim? Yes (by his paternal parentage he is; whether he practices Islam is another story.) Indeed, Obama’s very existence is the embodiment of 21st century globalism. He was America’s first cross-racial, cross-cultural president, bringing to the White House a Third World heritage that was, heretofore, unheard of. As such, he represented our melting pot as no one else ever had. And yet, he also scared the daylights out of anyone who still wished to believe that we can live in a world of simple polarities.
Living here in Rawlins, I too am reminded daily of who I am, and who I’m not. “You’re not from here, are you?” is a common refrain. No, I’m not. My accent gives it away. So does my religion. So do so many other things that make it clear that I’m “different.”
But then, who isn’t? In a world in which each of us embraces multiple identities and where uniqueness is something to celebrate, not fear, it is my genuine hope that a day does not come when our fears get the best of us. Examples around the world abound to show that where diversity is lacking, society will stagnate. Homogeneity leads, literally, to indifference and decline. What makes the United States the most vibrant, successful country in history is its diversity. It is through difference – discussion, argument, brainstorming – that we learn from one another. We keep the best ideas and throw out what doesn’t work. Our greatest comparative advantage in this country is our ability to disagree, to learn from one another, to compete, to take risks, to challenge each other.
So who am I? I am, first and foremost, Albert and Roslyn Dinero’s son. The rest is commentary.
Steven C. Dinero, Ph.D. is the Executive Director of the Carbon County Museum. He can be reached at director@carboncountymuseum.org.
