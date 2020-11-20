SARATOGA — In a small town, no one is just one thing: The teachers are the coaches and the town councilors are often local business leaders, and Saratoga’s newest physician plans to be an active part of the community himself.
“I’ve enjoyed practicing rural, family medicine for almost 20 years,” said Dr. Chris Williams, who moved to Saratoga from Northern Colorado this fall. “I was raised in a small ranching and hunting community and have always been grateful for the wonderful opportunities that I received in that environment.”
It was in small towns that Williams found role models in people who practiced medicine, but also volunteered as tutors, soccer and baseball coaches, board advisors and general benefactors in the community.
“I realized that they found great satisfaction in treating their friends and neighbors and were able to do much good in both their professional practices and in their social and community relations,” Williams said.
As he considered his own career, Williams decided he wanted to practice general medicine in a small town. Williams began this fall as the family medicine practitioner at the Memorial Hospital Carbon County Platte Valley location, which is currently under construction. Williams is seeing patients at a temporary location at 112 1/2 W. Bridge St., and the new clinic is expected to open in 2021. It will be a 6,000-square-foot facility home to providers with expertise in a range of specialty care services, from pediatrics to primary care and obstetrics and general surgery.
“The floors are done, and the framework was starting early this week,” said Stephanie Hinkle, communications and foundation director for MHCC. “Right now, our estimated timeline is completion in the first part of 2021.”
Before he was a physician, Williams spent a decade guiding backpackers, fisherman, mountain bikers, rock climbers and whitewater rafters in Wyoming. He has a medical degree from the University of Texas Southwestern Medical School at Dallas and trained in family medicine at Charlton Methodist family practice residency. There, on the outskirts of Dallas, he had access to the resources and medical facilities of the city, while serving patients on ranches, farms and in smaller towns.
“The hospital was perfectly sized to provide expert teachers in all fields of medicine, while being small enough to only have family medicine residents, which enabled us to be completely submerged and train extensively in the full spectrum of healthcare,” Williams said.
Williams and his wife Briana have eight children, including three adult children and five kids in the Saratoga school system. Since completing his training and having his own family, Williams has treated children and been a hospice director, has been called upon by other physicians for his experience and expertise and particularly enjoys sports medicine. He has always practiced in rural areas, often the only physician for 40 or 50 miles in any given direction.
“With great distances to other healthcare resources, the ability to deal with urgent and emergent problems is essential for a rural doctor,” Williams said, adding that staffing emergency rooms for two decades has prepared him for emergencies.
Williams said he’s gradually moved his family northward, until this final move to Wyoming. The Williams family loves the mountains and rivers, and small town life. In rural Wyoming, it can be hard to sustain a medical practice, but Williams said new facilities will bring stable care to the valley.
“I’ve felt fortunate to be able to come here at this time,” Williams said. “We will be able to offer sustained and stable, experienced medical care in the valley, and we will be able to enjoy the wonderful schools, recreational activities, community pride and general joy that this small town and wonderful community has to offer.”
Williams said he’s excited for the community to get to know his family as well.
“We want to live our lives with honesty, and hope that we can always be proud of our actions so that we can let the community see us, know us and enjoy us. We want to enjoy our friends and neighbors and provide great service, but to also enjoy community successes,” Williams said, adding that it is a privilege to see patients in the office and be trusted with their care, and also at sporting events, community concerts, parades and church.
“We so enjoy the privilege of providing healthcare to our friends and neighbors and enjoy being their friends and neighbors,” Williams said. “We are so honored and pleased to be here already.”
