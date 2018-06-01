Jake Byers, 28, resident of Casper, WY, passed away unexpectedly on May 26, 2018.
Jake is survived by his wife, Jamie, three beautifull children, Jaden, Jet, and JoJo, his mother and father, Brenda and Tim Gregory; brothers, Jeremy Byers and Tyler Gregory, and sisters, Jessica Byers and Kassie Oliver. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews, cousins, and in-laws.
He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Rhoda Mullen, and two beautifull children, gone before he had a chance to meet them.
Jake was raised in Hanna, WY, and graduated from HEM High School and later, Gillette College with an associate’s degree in General studies. He spent seven years working for Northern Production Company, where he made many friends before switching to Schlumberger early this year.
Jake married his high school sweetheart on July 14, 2012. He was the father of one son, now 7, and two daughters, ages 4 and 2.
He was a loving husband and father, who enjoyed hunting for elk with his family, camping, and the freedom of riding his motorcycle. Jake’s biggest goal in life was to make people smile and he always put family first. He was the glue that held his family together and he will be intensely missed.
Services will be held on Saturday, June 2, 2018, at 11 a.m. at the HEM High School football field in Hanna, WY. It will be followed by a luncheon at Hanna Elementary School. There will be an opportunity to share stories and photos at the service and everyone is encouraged to share.
In lieu of flowers, an account has been set up at Rawlins National Bank for the children’s college education. Jake worked hard so his children wouldn’t have to worry about college expenses.
Tributes and condolences may be offered online at www.jacobycares.com.
