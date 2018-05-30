Edna Mae Francis, 96, went to her heavenly home February 8, 2018.
Edna was born May 30, 1921 to Matthew and Ida (Johnson) Makinen in Leo, Wyo. She was raised in Hanna, Elk Mountain, and Rawlins by her older brothers and sisters.
Edna married Harry T. Francis on June 10, 1940 in Laramie, Wyo. She was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Rawlins and was a Life Member of the Wyoming Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary.
She worked as a sales clerk and bookkeeper for J.C. Penney’s and Smyth’s Department Store in Rawlins. Edna was appointed Rawlins City Clerk by Mayor Kermit Rippee, and served 17 years in that position.
She enjoyed crocheting, and made ponchos, doilies, and afghans for family and friends. All of her children, in-laws, and grandchildren received an afghan from Edna. Even their show dogs had their own! She also enjoyed playing Hearts and Pinochle with her friends. She enjoyed going fishing with her family, and her brothers Rudy, Bill and Buster and their families. Edna loved to go to Riverton to gamble whenever the senior bus made a trip. The greatest loves of her life were her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great grandson.
Edna is survived by her son, Harry James (Gail) Francis of Seabeck, Wash.; Granddaughter Michelle(George) Wetzer, and Great Grandchildren, Theodore and Haileigh of Lakewood, Wash. Also surviving are her daughter, Evelyne E. Ezell, Granddaughter Anne-Terri Ezell; Grandson Steve Hays, Great Granddaughter Amber (Jesse) Snyder, Great-Great Grandson Finn, and Great Grandson Kurtis Hays all of Rawlins, and Granddaughter Barbie (John) Miner, and Great Grandchildren, James, Jeff and Jaelynn of Yuma, Colo. Other relatives that survive Edna are Sisters-in-Law, Lyle Makinen of Saratoga, Wyo.; Lorinde Francis of Riverton, Wyo.; Grandson Thomas Ezell of Torrington, WY and numerous nieces and nephews.
Edna was preceded in death by her parents, husband, brothers Rudy, Bill, Buster, Ted and Charles Makinen; sisters Lillian Larson, Hilda Reeves, and Vi Macauley; and her son-in-law, Bud Ezell.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, May 30, 2018 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Rawlins with Father Sam Hayes as the Celebrant. Interment will follow in the Rawlins Cemetery.
A reception will follow the services at The Flame Room, 507 W. Spruce. St. in Rawlins.
Memorial donations may be made in Edna’s name to Rawlins Senior Center Home Delivery, P.O. Box 111 or St. Vincent dePaul, P.O. Box 1654 in Rawlins, Wyo. Donations to any charity of the donor’s choice will also be appreciated.
Tributes and condolences may be offered online at www.jacobycares.com.
