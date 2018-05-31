George Padget, 93, of Cheyenne, died Saturday, May 26 at Granite Rehabilitation and Wellness Center.
George was born either Sept. 24 or 25, 1924 in Pattonsburg, Mo. His mother, Ruth Mahaney Padget, died shortly after his birth and during the confusion no one recorded the time of his birth. His father, Judson Padget, already the father of three small children, could not take care of a baby. Judson’s sister, Mable, and her husband, A.E. (Doc) Bartee, adopted George and raised him as their only child.
George served in the U.S. Army during WWII. He went to the University of Wyoming on the GI Bill and spent most of his career in journalism, working for newspapers in Laramie, the Topeka Daily Capital and Rawlins Daily Times. He was editor of Wyoming Wildlife for several years. He went back to UW and got a master’s degree in American Studies and taught journalism part-time. He retired as Personal Director of the Wyoming Game & Fish Commission.
He enjoyed reading, was a member of the NRA and various conservative groups. He became an avid runner and raced in Wyoming, Colorado, Oregon and other states, mostly running 5K, but he ran a couple of marathons.
George is survived by his son, Michael Padget, of Cheyenne; daughter, Sharon (Harry) Moore, of Cheyenne; six grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Shirley D. Padget; second wife, Barbara J. Padget; parents and six siblings.
Visitation will be Thursday and Friday at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel.
Services will be 10 a.m., Saturday at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel, with military honors to follow. Burial of his urn will take place at a later date.
If anyone cares to make a donation in his memory, please consider the Cheyenne Animal Shelter.
Condolences and online guestbook at www.wrcfuneral.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.