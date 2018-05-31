Pen to Pen Fun Run faces possible last finish line

RAWLINS — For seven years, the Pen to Pen Fun Run has been one of the few opportunities Rawlins offered for a 5K run.
However, this year the Fun Run may be a “done run,” as participation has declined the past two years, said Wyoming Frontier Prison Director and Fun Run Coordinator Tina Hill.
“A lot of people like the event,” Hill said. “They just have other things to do this weekend.”
Hill herself won’t be in attendance this weekend due to a family member’s graduation, so she understands others having prior obligations. The previous engagements have just become more prevalent recently.
Hill credits former Rawlins Daily Times Publisher Jerry Raehal for coining the idea eight years ago as a new adventure for the community to take on.
And it was a hit.
The first event brought out 103 participants and was consistent for years.
Runners dressed in black and white striped uniforms running through town from one location back to the old prison like a bunch of inmates on the loose. Unlike real prisoners, the contestants would be welcomed back with food, music and good times as reward for their participation.
In 2017, the number of escaped faux inmates would decrease drastically.
Only 63 people took to the streets for the race, and this year even less with the number individuals just cracking the 50s.
While the individuals still come out to compete, with a 50 percent drop off since its initial showings, Hill said that there is not enough financial benefit to keep it running. However, she has no animosity towards the race potentially coming to a very likely end, it’s just on its home stretch.
“I feel like the event has run its course,” she said. “We just have to come with something new next year.”
The Fun Run is a part of a two-day celebration called Prison Fest beginning Friday.
On Friday, the weekend festivities will begin with a Haunted Night Tour at 9 p.m. at the museum. Hill said the tour has already sold out.
The Fun Run will take place the following day. Runners will be bussed to the starting point near the Wyoming State Penitentiary and run — or walk — back to the prison located on Walnut Street.
Prospective runners still have the opportunity to sign up by going to the link located on the prison’s website, www.wyomingfrontierprison.org. A late registration fee for new participants is $45. Returning participants registration fees are $30. Uniforms may not be available.
The race will begin at 10 a.m., followed by the barbeque at 11 a.m. Runners first plate of food is free. Additional plates and non-runners will be charged $8 per plate.
It may be the last one, but Hill said she plans to make this Fun Run a good one.
“We’ll have food, music and a bouncy house,” she said. “It’ll be a lot of fun.”
