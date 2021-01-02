New Year’s Eve comes once a year, but this year there is more. There is uncertainty. There is no clear future. There is COVID.
When the present seems unbearable, we can turn to a wisdom that is beyond time. Sacred texts which call us to a different perspective on the unending flow. So, this New Years, we can stay safely at home, but reach out in imagination to other places and times.
My personal symbol for this is the bridge off Corthell Road. Here I can watch the flow — the stream from me to places I cannot see. The water always follows one direction: away from the present. The stream is far from my control. The question is: Can I find peace in what slowly glides away?
It is the passing of time that bothers me. I can see it, but I can’t I slow it down. Just so, the glittering ball drops on New Year’s Eve. We can count backwards from 10 to the magic moment, but there is nothing we can do. Time changes and we are “victims” of its control. But we can look beyond this moment and face the regrets of our past or our anxieties of the future. We can look to those sacred voices which trust the wisdom of Time.
That’s why I have found a better name for the Post Office. Its commitment is not to meet the speed of the internet, but to provide accurate, steady service. We are blessed not with “snail mail,” but “holy grail mail.” We have a system which is reliable, persistent, and capable of wonders. In comparison to other systems, where mail is stolen or simply blocked, U.S. mail gets through. Our system strives to serve everyone, even in troubled times. Our system is not the “snail,” but the tortoise, which outpaced the rabbit because it went persistently on its way.
This year, during COVID, over 40 truckloads of boxes were parked at the Denver center because there was not enough personnel to sort the myriads of presents — big and small. But the U.S. Postal Service will stay “at it” until each package finds a home.
So, I remember a true story about persistence and integrity. Following the Cold War, when mail did not pass between the borders, a Christmas letter finally arrived. It was simply mailed to a George Spiegelberg in Laramie and that letter found its home, without an address, without a zip code. The name was enough for our post office to bring families together again.
And the post office in Laramie persists in good deeds, like the mailman who ran his route so he could get to everyone, and the mailman who carried additional postage so he could help a senior with her ancient stamps. Most especially, persistent good deeds shine forth from the front desk clerks who risk exposure every working day.
Yes, time marches on and we remember that on New Year’s. But we can also remember those who persist in spite of the vicissitudes of time — those who work, year after year, to support the relationships beyond the flow of Time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.