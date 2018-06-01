RAWLINS — Ranked Wyoming’s second least healthy county in 2017, Carbon County Public Health and University of Wyoming Extension have partnered to offer residents “Dining with Diabetes in Wyoming” for a second straight year.
“We will have a meal prepared for when they come,” Carbon County Public Health Wellness Nurse Megan Ayala said. “(Julie Balzan) will do education with them on what is A1C, how you manage your diet, how to read food labels and what is important to look at on food labels.”
The class will run 5:15-6:15 p.m. June 5, 12, 19 and 26 in room 368 of the Carbon County building. It also involves main dishes, side dishes and dessert.
The 2017 county health ranking results released in March reveal that 28 percent of Carbon County residents have obesity and a body mass index of 30 or more. In addition, Alyala said the number of diabetics has increased during the past few years.
Alyala said the class could help such individuals learn how to subtract fats, salts and sugars without cutting taste.
Balzan, a University of Wyoming Extension Nutrition and Food Safety Educator, added that the class teaches people with diabetes ideas that will help them adjust to how they cook over time.
“Research shows if we work at changing our habit overtime that we are more successful,” Balzan said.
Seeing high attendance last year, Ayala cheerfully said the class, unlike others, has received interest due to the hands-on activities.
The class is $25 a person and includes recipes and materials.
In addition to the class, Public Health plans to hold a “my-plate” walk, which is a 50 miles in 50 days program, and other programs throughout the summer to help residents learn about health. The staff plans to discuss ways to make programs fun to increase participation.
Individuals interested in registering should contact Carbon County Extension administrative Assistant Kerri Vigil at 328-2642.
