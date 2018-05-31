There are schools in different collegiate athletics which are known as much for the talent they produce as the wins and losses they accumulate.
Those schools are often referred to as “fill in the blank U.”
In college football, Penn State for decades was known as “Linebacker U” for producing some of the best linebackers the game has seen. USC is “Running Back U” and Nebraska is often referred to as “Offensive Lineman U.”
So should we start calling the University of Wyoming “Triple Jump U?”
Last season, Scott Carter earned a trip to NCAA track and field championships in triple jump and surprised a lot of the field by finishing third.
Last weekend, UW junior Ja’la Henderson became the second consecutive UW athlete to advance to the national meet in triple jump by winning the NCAA West Preliminary meet.
They are two of the biggest highlights in UW track and field since Jessica Fox (400-meter dash) and Shauna Smith (400 hurdles) were dominating the track for the Cowgirls in the mid-2000s.
And the two triple jumpers have been coached by Quincy Howe, who is the greatest triple jumper in UW history.
What Carter and Henderson have done in Laramie in triple jump should open the eyes of all triple jumpers.
Neither athlete was highly recruited out of high school in the event.
In fact, Henderson, a long jump state champion in Ohio, didn’t even compete in triple jump until this season.
Carter was even more of a project for Howe and the Cowboys, coming to UW from tiny Elizabeth High in Colorado where he was better on the football field than on the track.
Yet each found their way to the pinnacle of the sport with Howe’s help.
Carter entered last year’s national meet seeded 12th and ended up with the bronze medal.
Henderson was seeded eighth at last weekend’s West Prelim and dominated the event from start to finish. The Dayton, Ohio, product will be seeded fourth at next weekend’s national meet in the event after jumping 44 feet, 3½ inches, a mark that is also fourth-best in Mountain West history.
UW has had two All-Americans – a top eight national finish – in its men’s and women’s triple jump history prior to last season. That’s when Howe went back-to-back in 2001 and 2002.
Now, they are on the verge of having two more All-Americans in back-to-back seasons.
And the run looks far from over.
Henderson will return for a senior season, and at the rate of improvement she has shown in just one year of trainingthe sky may truly be the limit for her.
And former Cheyenne South standout William Nolan leads a young group of talented jumpers. Nolan placed second in triple jump at the MW meet earlier this month as a freshman while coming within inches of clearing 50 feet in his first collegiate season. Carter came within a foot of breaking Howe’s school record of 54-4¾ before he left and Nolan is going to have three years to better that mark – with Howe’s help.
It always felt like the distance events would be where UW would shine nationally in track and field with the ability to train at a high altitude. But it now appears flying through the thin air of Laramie is the way to travel.
Okay, it may be a little premature to start calling UW “Triple Jump U” after just two seasons of success.
But if Henderson is able to bring home the program’s second consecutive All-American honor in the event, and with a deep talent pool coming back with Howe’s expertise, UW might want to start thinking about how “Triple Jump U” would look on the front door to the track office.
I have a feeling it would look pretty sweet.
Scott Nulph is the WyoSports assistant editor. He can be reached at snulph@wyosports.net or 307-755-3324. Follow him on Twitter at @ScottNulph.
