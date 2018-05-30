The Walls of Pain come from many things. They are built by betrayal from people we trust and look up to. It turns our lives into extreme turmoil. Most people don’t understand why we close our hearts, our minds – even our faith – in others. We get labeled as being cruel, uncaring, and we have closed our hearts and minds – and even our faith – in others.
Because of the betrayal, we lose our conscious.
It’s a dark, lonely life we live, consumed with drugs, lust and even greed. The whole time wanting to be different we don’t allow any person to get close for fear of being hurt or taken advantage of. We destroy relationships with significant others for fear that their intentions are to use and manipulate us.
We are constantly looking for reasons why they want to get close, and we think it’s so they can use and hurt us. So we, in turn, shut down and never give anyone the chance to see the real us for fear of being ridiculed or belittled.
People don’t know how we yearn for acceptance and love.
The hardest part in living his way is the pain of loneliness, heartache and the never knowing what it is to feel unconditional love.
We ask every day, “Lord, why can’t I find someone to love me for all that I truly am? Why can’t I accept the ones who truly love me? Why do I push so hard and shut down that they leave? Why do I turn to substances to make me feel wanted and fill the void the Walls of Pain that surround me have caused?”
All I want in this world is to be able to love, trust and have the ability to live my life without the poison and these Walls of Pain that I have used and put up for so long.
I want to live life as god intended – whole and complete.
