RAWLINS — For a state that loves its hunting and fishing, this weekend could lead to the perfect catch.
The Wyoming Game and Fish plans to offer its residents free fishing this Saturday regardless of if they have a fishing license or not.
“You can fish in any Wyoming waters – not including the reservations – for free that day,” Wyoming Game and Fish Lander Regional Office Manager Tia Groenewold said. “Saturday we aren’t going to check licenses.”
The fishing will be open to all ages.
In spirit of the day, Saratoga Lions Club, Saratoga National Fish Hatchery and Saratoga Hot Springs Resort are sponsoring a kids’ fishing day event at the Saratoga Inn Pond from 8 a.m.-noon. Prior to the event the pond will be stocked with fish.
“Since this pond is kind of small everybody catches fairly large fish,” Saratoga/Platte Valley Chamber of Commerce Director Stacy Crimmins said.
In addition, the Lions Club plans to offer hamburgers, hotdogs and chips about 11:30 a.m.
Each child should plan to bring his her own pool and bait.
The Wyoming Game and Fish has held the free fishing day since 2003, when it was approved by the Wyoming legislature. It has traditionally been held in conjunction with National Fishing and Boating Week.
“We have had this for years and years and years and it’s just trying to get kids and families out and trying fishing,” Groenewold said. “We are just trying to get people out and enjoying the outdoors.”
Groenewold added that the state does not necessarily see a large increase in fishing coming out of the waters statewide during the event, but said many residents who do not normally fish take advantage of the opportunity.
Residents who have not fished before are advised to plan prior to their fishing trip for bait types they should use.
“It really depends on what lakes you are fishing at and those types of things,” Groenewold said. “A lot of lakes and streams do have artificial lure requirements and some have live bait requirements.”
Such information can be found in the state fishing regulations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.