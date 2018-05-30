CASPER — State rodeo is around the corner and participants around the state are competing in their last meets.
Over Memorial Day weekend, rodeo-goers participated in Buffalo and Sheridan. While those events are pending, the results from the Casper High School Rodeo on May 19-20 were released.
Kasen York from Saratoga highlighted the performances by Carbon County’s cowboys and cowgirls with a first place, 76-point finish in Reined Cow Horse. He also took third in Boys Cutting at 105.5.
Riggen Myers from Baggs placed fourth in Bull Riding.
Updates from the Buffalo and Sheridan rodeos will be given when released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.