Corbin James Vogt
Chelsea and Vincent Vogt are pleased to announce the birth of their baby boy, Corbin James Vogt, born on July 20, 2020 at Memorial Hospital of Carbon County in Rawlins, Wyoming. He weighed 8 pounds, 11.7 ounces. Corbin’s maternal grandparents are Jeff and Bea Willet; paternal grandparents are Anita and Tom Quick, Jeff and Jeanne Vogt.
